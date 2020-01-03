tech2 News Staff

Dell has upgraded its existing 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor right before CES 2020. The previous model used a TN panel and now, the newer model uses an IPS panel while keeping the 240 Hz refresh rate.

The Alienware AW2521HF claims to offer 99 percent sRGB coverage of the colour gamut and up to 178 degrees of horizontal and vertical angles. It boasts of a 1 ms response time in a 1920 x 1080 display resolution. It’s said to be compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync technology that will reduce tearing while rendering. Reported by AnandTech, it officially supports FreeSync, however, G-Sync compatibility is still pending from Nvidia.

Sporting the familiar ‘Alienware’ aesthetic of a futuristic design, it has addressable AlienFX RGB LEDs on the stand. The stand is adjustable and there are enough cable management options packed into it.

The Alienware 25 gaming monitor is said to go on sale from 11 March 2020 globally at a price of $500. Dell hasn’t announced whether the monitor will be launched in India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.