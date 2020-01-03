Friday, January 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alienware 25 gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate upgraded ahead of CES 2020

The Alienware 25-inch AW2518HF gaming monitor sports an IPS panel with FreeSync and G-Sync enabled.


tech2 News StaffJan 03, 2020 14:19:13 IST

Dell has upgraded its existing 25-inch Alienware gaming monitor right before CES 2020. The previous model used a TN panel and now, the newer model uses an IPS panel while keeping the 240 Hz refresh rate.

Alienware 25 gaming monitor with 240 Hz refresh rate upgraded ahead of CES 2020

Dell Alienware AW2521HF gaming monitor.

The Alienware AW2521HF claims to offer 99 percent sRGB coverage of the colour gamut and up to 178 degrees of horizontal and vertical angles. It boasts of a 1 ms response time in a 1920 x 1080 display resolution. It’s said to be compatible with FreeSync and G-Sync technology that will reduce tearing while rendering. Reported by AnandTech, it officially supports FreeSync, however, G-Sync compatibility is still pending from Nvidia.

Sporting the familiar ‘Alienware’ aesthetic of a futuristic design, it has addressable AlienFX RGB LEDs on the stand. The stand is adjustable and there are enough cable management options packed into it.

The Alienware 25 gaming monitor is said to go on sale from 11 March 2020 globally at a price of $500. Dell hasn’t announced whether the monitor will be launched in India.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Alienware Brings 3D Gaming to Bangalore

Jul 28, 2010
Alienware Brings 3D Gaming to Bangalore
Alienware Launches in India

Alienware Launches in India

Aug 06, 2009
Alienware shows three new gaming notebooks at E3

Alienware shows three new gaming notebooks at E3

Jun 11, 2013
Dell refreshes M14x and M17x with Ivy Bridge and Nvidia Kepler GPUs

Dell refreshes M14x and M17x with Ivy Bridge and Nvidia Kepler GPUs

May 03, 2012
Dell 2018 gaming lineup features its brand new Alienware 15 and 17 laptops

Dell

Dell 2018 gaming lineup features its brand new Alienware 15 and 17 laptops

Jul 05, 2018
Alienware Area-51m Review: A no-holds-barred desktop gaming PC replacement

Alienware Area-51m

Alienware Area-51m Review: A no-holds-barred desktop gaming PC replacement

Oct 21, 2019

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019