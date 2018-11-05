Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 05 November, 2018 21:12 IST

Alibaba's Jack Ma calls US-China trade war the most stupid thing in this world

Jack Ma made the comments at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in the city of Shanghai.

The US-China trade war is the “most stupid thing in this world,” Jack Ma, the chief of Asia’s most valuable public company, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Monday.

The two countries have set tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods and US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap tariffs on the remainder of China’s $500 billion-plus exports to the United States if the trade dispute cannot be resolved.

Jack Ma. Reuters

Jack Ma. Reuters

Ma made the comments at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) held in the Chinese commercial hub of Shanghai.

The US trade deficit with China, which Trump has blamed for a variety of economic ills, has helped create jobs in the US and without it the country would have big problems, Ma added.

China’s shift to an import model is “going to be a huge pain for a lot of businesses, but it’s also going to make a good opportunity for a lot of consumers,” he said.

Ma also said the government should not worry about innovation, which it should back even if it threatened old, vested interests.

“My view is, ‘Don’t worry about technology’,” Ma added. “The people who worry about technology are first, older people, second, government and third, successful people; they hate it and worry about it.

“I never see young people worry about technology.”

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

Facebook

Facebook deleted accounts originating from Iran with politically charges topics

Oct 27, 2018

NewsTracker

As migrant caravan heads north despite US threats, Donald Trump struggles with what to do in absence of law

Oct 24, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump says 'I think we'll make a deal with China' on trade, lot of progress has been made

Nov 03, 2018

Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook says that 'being gay is god's greatest gift' to him

Oct 26, 2018

Twitter rules

Twitter apologises for failing to act on threatening tweets﻿ by bomb suspect

Oct 28, 2018

NewsTracker

India in talks with US about Donald Trump's visit to New Delhi, says Ministry of External Affairs

Nov 02, 2018

science

Breakthrough Science

Bengaluru student win Breakthrough Science prize totalling Rs 2.9 Crore

Nov 05, 2018

Water from Air

Machine that makes drinking water out of thin air gains popularity worldwide

Nov 05, 2018

Air Pollution App

App to measures pollution levels created by Indian students wins global award

Nov 05, 2018

Space Station in 8K

NASA and ESA release 8K video to commemorate 18 years of life and science on the ISS

Nov 05, 2018