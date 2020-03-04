Wednesday, March 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alibaba's AliExpress warns of possible coronavirus delays

By Sonya Dowsett MADRID (Reuters) - AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform of Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba , warned customers on Tuesday that there may be some delivery delays due to the coronavirus outbreak. AliExpress is one of the most downloaded shopping apps globally, part of a growing e-commerce trend in which consumers worldwide buy goods such as mobile phones, vacuum cleaners and dresses directly from manufacturers, mostly based in China


ReutersMar 04, 2020 00:17:35 IST

Alibabas AliExpress warns of possible coronavirus delays

By Sonya Dowsett

MADRID (Reuters) - AliExpress, the global e-commerce platform of Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba , warned customers on Tuesday that there may be some delivery delays due to the coronavirus outbreak.

AliExpress is one of the most downloaded shopping apps globally, part of a growing e-commerce trend in which consumers worldwide buy goods such as mobile phones, vacuum cleaners and dresses directly from manufacturers, mostly based in China.

"Some shipping and logistics are experiencing longer waiting times for processing orders," it said in a Facebook post.

Unlike Alibaba's Tmall or Taobao, which target the domestic market, AliExpress primarily caters to international buyers.

Alibaba is pushing outside of China through divisions such as AliExpress to compensate for slowing economic growth at home and rising competition from the likes of JD.com .

Launched in 2010, AliExpress is particularly popular in Russia, the United States, Brazil, Spain and France, selling items such as jeans for $12.41 and wireless headphones for $6.64. It had more than 79 million annual active consumers in the year ending Aug. 31, 2019, according to Alibaba's website.

Customers complained on Tuesday that orders were not only taking a long time to arrive but were being automatically renewed, instead of being cancelled and refunded.

"It doesn't inspire confidence that they renew your order forever and you can't stop it," said Monika Hendry, originally from Poland and now living in Hong Kong, who spent about $10 on a mobile phone holder on Jan. 17 on the site.

"The only answer AliExpress provides is to contact the seller directly if you have any problems but the seller is not responding and then you are stuck. You have absolutely no recourse," she said. "It's a total waste of time."

AliExpress said on Tuesday it was constantly monitoring the situation.

"Some deliveries may be affected but we are working hard to support our sellers in this difficult time while minimising any inconvenience to our customers," the company said in an emailed statement.

Alibaba Group warned in February of a drop in revenue at its key e-commerce businesses as the coronavirus sweeping China hit supply chains and deliveries.

Amazon.com sellers in the United States are bracing for product shortages due to idled factories in China and cancelled cargo flights from the country. More than 1 million Amazon sellers source products from Chinese merchants.

The outbreak has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected more than 90,000 people globally, after spreading from China to 77 other countries and territories.

(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Nick Macfie and David Clarke)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo

Feb 19, 2020
Boeing finds debris in 737 MAX jetliners: company memo
Trump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China

Newstracker

Trump blasts proposed U.S. restrictions on sale of jet parts to China

Feb 19, 2020
U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian oil firm in swipe at Venezuela's Maduro

Newstracker

U.S. slaps sanctions on Russian oil firm in swipe at Venezuela's Maduro

Feb 19, 2020
U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

Newstracker

U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

Feb 19, 2020
Huawei accuses U.S. of overlooking HSBC misconduct to go after Chinese firm

Newstracker

Huawei accuses U.S. of overlooking HSBC misconduct to go after Chinese firm

Feb 19, 2020
Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop

Newstracker

Coronavirus threatens Apple supply chain, sales; shares drop

Feb 19, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020