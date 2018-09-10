Monday, September 10, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 10 September, 2018 08:42 IST

Alibaba Group's CEO Daniel Zhang to succeed Jack Ma as chairman from Sept. 2019

The co-founder of the company, Jack Ma, will remain as a board member of the Alibaba Group.

Chinese e-tailer Alibaba Group's Chief Executive Daniel Zhang will be the new chairman, succeeding its co-founder Jack Ma from September 2019, said the global firm on Monday.

"Ma will continue as the executive chairman of the company over the next 12 months to ensure a smooth transition to Zhang," a statement from Alibaba said.

Daniel Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Image: Reuters

Zhang, who was earlier the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Taobao, an online shopping portal owned by the Alibaba Group, was appointed the CEO of the Alibaba Group in 2015.

The co-founder of the company, Ma, will however, remain as a board member of the Alibaba Group until the annual shareholder meet in 2020.

"Ma is a lifetime partner in the Alibaba Partnership and is a member of its partnership committee," the statement added.

The Alibaba Partnership has 36 partners, who are the senior management of Alibaba Group or its affiliates.

Founded in 1999 by Chinese teacher-turned-entrepreneur Jack Ma as a platform to connect Chinese manufacturers with the world, Hangzhou-based Alibaba stands among one of the largest companies in the world.

Apart from its online shopping portals, Alibaba also offers electronic payment services and cloud computing services.

