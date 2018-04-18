You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Alibaba Group confirms it is working on fully autonomous, artificial intelligence-enabled self-driving technology

News-Analysis IANS Apr 18, 2018 18:25 PM IST

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group has confirmed that it has been working on autonomous driving technology, the China Daily reported on Wednesday.

Image Credit: Alibaba

Image Credit: Alibaba

Wang Gang, Chief Scientist at the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs, is leading the research team and it have made rapid progress, the daily quoted Alibaba as saying.

According to Xinhua news agency, the company's research aims to reach Level 4, which means the self-driving vehicle can fully drive itself without human intervention in certain circumstances.

Chinese authorities issued regulations on 12 April to allow local road tests for intelligent connected vehicles, which covers different degrees of autonomous driving.

Alibaba has conducted regular road tests of its self-driving vehicles and the company was looking to hire an additional 50 experts to boost the technology, according to China Daily.

Alibaba's move follows its rivals, Baidu and Tencent, two other Chinese Internet conglomerates that are also developing self-driving vehicles.


Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 18:25 PM


Also See





Top Stories


Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga


TOP REVIEWS