﻿Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group to open data centre in India

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, on Saturday, announced to open two new data centres in Mumbai and Jakarta by March 31 next year.


Indo-Asian News ServiceFeb 22, 2021 15:55:29 IST

"I believe Alibaba Cloud, as the only global cloud services provider originating from Asia, is uniquely positioned with cultural and contextual advantages to provide innovative data intelligence and computing capabilities to customers in this region," Simon Hu, Senior Vice President of Alibaba Group and President of Alibaba Cloud, told the gathering at the 'Computing Conference' in Shanghai.

"Establishing data centres in India and Indonesia will further strengthen our position in the region and across the globe," Hu added. Together with the recently announced data centre in Malaysia, the company will increase its computing resources in Asia, allowing greater support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) throughout the region with powerful, scalable, cost-effective and secure cloud capabilities.

With the three new data centres planned, Alibaba Cloud will increase its total number of data centre locations to 17, covering mainland China, Australia, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

