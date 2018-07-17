Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
Alcatel 5V to come with a notched display, 4,000 mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo

The camera can detect up to 11 different scenes and adjust the camera settings accordingly.

Following the launch of Alcatel 3V, TCL communication has unveiled the Alcatel 5V which is a smartphone with a 6.2 inch notched display, 4,000 mAh battery and Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Alcatel 5V tries to offer a number of features and tries to offer a premium experience at an affordable price.

Its display has a ratio of 19:9 with 720x1500 as the resolution. It also has an 88% screen to body ratio with a 2.5D Dragontail glass on top. The also seems to be very little chin on the phone as well.

Alcatel 5V. Image: Alcatel

Alcatel 5V. Image: Alcatel

The notch is fairly wide and houses the front camera, sensor and earpiece. It has a metal frame and a glass back design which has a reflective finish.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek's Helio P22 processor coupled with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It also comes with a slot for expandable storage.

It has a dual-lens camera on the rear with 12 MP and 2 MP as a secondary sensor which even allows you to take bokeh shots. It has also added the AI features such as scene detection. The front camera comes with an 8 MP sensor.

The camera can detect up to 11 different scenes and adjust the camera settings accordingly. There's also Google Lens integrated into the stock camera which will enable the users to find products, copy and paste text, add events to the calendar, identify animals, plants and landmarks.

The phone also comes with a face unlock and a fingerprint unlock system and according to the company in PR Newswire, the face unlock can unlock your phone in 0.5 seconds by scanning 106 facial key points.

The Alcatel 5V is said to come in Black and Blue colour variants later this month in US and other select markets with a price tag of $199 (Rs 13,500). There is no word yet on whether it will hit the Indian market or not. You can check out the video of Alcatel 5V over here.

