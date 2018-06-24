Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 10:48 IST

Alcatel 1 is the company's latest Android Go-powered entry level smartphone for $110

The release date and the cost is still unclear but it is expected to be cheaper than the 1x.

Alcatel has introduced the youngest device under the brand called Alcatel 1 which runs on Android Go. It is also supposed to be the cheapest smartphone in the company leaving its predecessor 1x behind.

According to the report in GSMArena, Alcatel 1 has surfaced in Russia. The release date and the cost is still unclear but it is expected to be cheaper than the 1x which is available for $110 (Rs. 7468)

Alcatel 1. Image: Helpix.ru

Alcatel 1. Image: Helpix.ru

As this is a budget smartphone, one cannot expect it to be extremely fancy.

According to the report in Helpix.ru here are the specifications:

  • Alcatel 1 has a 5 inch display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio.
  • The device measures 137.6 x 65.7 x 9.8 mm and weighs 134 grams.
  • It comes in three colours variants which are, Blue, Gold and Black.
  • There is a 5MP primary camera with a single LED flash and a 2MP front camera.
  • The phone is powered by 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739 chipset with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.
Alcatel 1. Image: Helpix.ru

Alcatel 1. Image: Helpix.ru

  • The memory configuration does not seem very alluring but according to Android Updated the Android Go ecosystem is highly optimised and does not require much of a RAM as the apps are designed for low processor smartphones as well.
  • The phone has the traditional way unlocking the device which is through the PIN/Pattern/Password mechanism.
