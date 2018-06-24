Alcatel has introduced the youngest device under the brand called Alcatel 1 which runs on Android Go. It is also supposed to be the cheapest smartphone in the company leaving its predecessor 1x behind.

According to the report in GSMArena, Alcatel 1 has surfaced in Russia. The release date and the cost is still unclear but it is expected to be cheaper than the 1x which is available for $110 (Rs. 7468)

As this is a budget smartphone, one cannot expect it to be extremely fancy.

According to the report in Helpix.ru here are the specifications:

Alcatel 1 has a 5 inch display with a resolution of 480x960 pixels and 18:9 aspect ratio.

The device measures 137.6 x 65.7 x 9.8 mm and weighs 134 grams.

It comes in three colours variants which are, Blue, Gold and Black.

There is a 5MP primary camera with a single LED flash and a 2MP front camera.

The phone is powered by 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6739 chipset with 1 GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.