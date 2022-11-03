FP Staff

The head of Meta, formerly Facebook, in India has resigned from his position as the country lead with immediate effect. Sources close to the matter have reported that he will be joining Meta’s rival Snap Inc, the people behind Snapchat, as the President of the APAC business, as per a report by TechCrunch.

Mohan first joined Meta in January 2019 as a Vice President and the Managing Director of the India business, taking over from the previous head Umang Bedi. During Mohan’s tenure, Meta’s businesses in India added about 200 million users and entered into a number of serious partnerships. Mohan was also responsible for ramping up WhatsApp’s e-commerce operations in the country.

Before his stint with Meta, Mohan was a part of Disney Star Network where he played an instrumental role in getting the entertainment conglomerate to launch the streaming service, Hotstar, which was later rebranded as Disney+ Hotstar. There, he also played a key part in the content strategy of Hotstar, banking on local movies and shows and sports streaming.

“Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company,” Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta, said in a statement.

"Ajit has decided to step down from his role at Meta to pursue another opportunity outside of the company," Nicola Mendelsohn, Vice President of Global Business Group at Meta, said in a statement.

"Over the last four years, he has played an important role in shaping and scaling our India operations so they can serve many millions of Indian businesses, partners and people. We remain deeply committed to India and have a strong leadership team in place to carry on all our work and partnerships. We are grateful for Ajit's leadership and contribution and wish him the very best for the future."