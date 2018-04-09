Airtel has launched a new data pack that delivers download speeds of up to 300 Mbps to your home connection over Wi-Fi. The data plan comes under its FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) network that is only available only in few of the cities in India. Airtel launched the FTTH (Fiber-To-the-Home) based V-fiber broadband services in 2016.

According to Airtel's website, the data pack launched by the company is priced at Rs 2,199 and provides a download speed of 300 Mbps. The company provides 1,200 GB data downloads for a month with an additional bonus of 1000 GB, which will be valid till 31 October 2018. It also offers unlimited calls to the users. Unused data can be added to the next month's data plan.

The new V-fiber broadband data pack comes with offers including one year of Amazon Prime subscription along with a Wynk Music and Airtel TV subscriptions.

Other packs offered under the V-fiber broadband plan are priced at Rs 1,799, Rs 1,099, Rs 849 and Rs 649. The Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,099 pack offer 1,000 GB data each with 275 GB and 100 GB bonus data. The packs provide a speed of up to 100 Mbps. Airtel's Rs 849 and Rs 649 data pack provide 750 GB, 500 GB data respectively with speeds of up to 40 Mbps speed. The same packs allow for 55 GB and 40 GB of bonus data. Airtel is also provides unlimited calling across India with all of the above mentioned data packs.

George Mathen, Bharti Airtel CEO –Homes said “Following the resounding success of our V-Fiber home broadband offering, we are delighted to introduce the new FTTH based plans for customers looking for higher speeds." He also added that "Fixed broadband continues to be the preferred in-home mode for customers to consume online digital content and the average usage per home is growing at a breakneck speed."

The company has deployed MIMO Pre-5G technology across stadiums in India for the ongoing IPL matches.