Monday, September 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Airtel Xstream Bundle launched at a starting price of Rs 499, to include up to 1 Gbps speeds, unlimited data, OTT subscriptions, more

The new Airtel Xstreme plans will offer free access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.


FP TrendingSep 07, 2020 14:24:44 IST

Airtel has taken a leap to enhance entertainment in India. The company has announced the launch of Airtel Xstream Bundle that combines unlimited broadband data and calls, access to Airtel Xstream 4K TV Box, and easy browsing of OTT contents in one box. Airtel has launched multiple plans with a starting price of Rs 499.

The Airtel Xstream bundle will be available from today (7 September 2020). The Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans will offer free access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

Airtel Xstream Bundle launched at a starting price of Rs 499, to include up to 1 Gbps speeds, unlimited data, OTT subscriptions, more

The base plan of Rs 499 gives 40 Mbps data speed, while Rs 799 plan comes with 100 Mbps data speed.

As per a press statement by Airtel, all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans will now include the Airtel Xstream Box priced at Rs 3,999. It makes any television a smart TV and provides access to all LIVE TV channels along with the best of video streaming apps. It also helps eliminate the need of multiple entertainment devices at home.

The smart box is Android 9 and has an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, gives access to thousands of apps on PlayStore as well as offers online gaming.

The Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app that includes more than 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios into one.

Plans that are on offer under Airtel Xstream Bundle

As many as five data plans are being offered by Airtel. The base plan of Rs 499 gives 40 Mbps data speed, while Rs 799 plan comes with 100 Mbps data speed. Both the plans have unlimited data and calls and provide access to Airtel Xstream OTT app.

The Rs 999 plan comes with 200 Mbps data speed, the Rs 1,499 plan has 300 Mbps data speed and the Rs 3,999 has date speed of 1 Gbps. All these plans also offer unlimited data and calls. They also provide Airtel Xstream OTT app, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Airtel says that the Airtel Xstream Bundle is not for commercial use.

Speaking about Xstream Bundle, Director- Homes Bharti Airtel Sunil Taldar said that users are increasingly spending more time online be it education, work or entertainment.

He said entertainment is the space where Airtel sees an "exciting opportunity."

"Airtel Xstream is India’s premier entertainment platform that brings the best of entertainment along with unlimited high-speed broadband connectivity into a single solution," he added.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Supreme Court grants 10 years to telecom firms to pay AGR dues worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore

Sep 01, 2020
Supreme Court grants 10 years to telecom firms to pay AGR dues worth Rs 1.6 lakh crore

science

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

COVID-19 vaccine

Race for COVID-19 vaccine starts up global espionage, pits spy against spy

Sep 07, 2020
Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

COVID-19 Prevention

Researchers in Canada investigate whether superfood acai berry can help fight COVID-19

Sep 01, 2020
Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Space Radiation

Certain bacteria can clump up, survive harsh conditions of space for many years, study suggests

Aug 31, 2020
NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Solar Science

NASA funds five 'concept mission' studies to the Sun; two will be chosen to carry out their missions

Aug 31, 2020