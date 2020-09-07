FP Trending

Airtel has taken a leap to enhance entertainment in India. The company has announced the launch of Airtel Xstream Bundle that combines unlimited broadband data and calls, access to Airtel Xstream 4K TV Box, and easy browsing of OTT contents in one box. Airtel has launched multiple plans with a starting price of Rs 499.

The Airtel Xstream bundle will be available from today (7 September 2020). The Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans will offer free access to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5.

As per a press statement by Airtel, all Airtel Xstream Fiber plans will now include the Airtel Xstream Box priced at Rs 3,999. It makes any television a smart TV and provides access to all LIVE TV channels along with the best of video streaming apps. It also helps eliminate the need of multiple entertainment devices at home.

The smart box is Android 9 and has an intelligent remote supported by Google Assistant voice search, gives access to thousands of apps on PlayStore as well as offers online gaming.

The Airtel Xstream Android 4K TV Box offers 550 TV channels and OTT content from the Airtel Xstream app that includes more than 10,000 movies and shows aggregated across 7 OTT apps and 5 studios into one.

Plans that are on offer under Airtel Xstream Bundle

As many as five data plans are being offered by Airtel. The base plan of Rs 499 gives 40 Mbps data speed, while Rs 799 plan comes with 100 Mbps data speed. Both the plans have unlimited data and calls and provide access to Airtel Xstream OTT app.

The Rs 999 plan comes with 200 Mbps data speed, the Rs 1,499 plan has 300 Mbps data speed and the Rs 3,999 has date speed of 1 Gbps. All these plans also offer unlimited data and calls. They also provide Airtel Xstream OTT app, Disney+Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Airtel says that the Airtel Xstream Bundle is not for commercial use.

Speaking about Xstream Bundle, Director- Homes Bharti Airtel Sunil Taldar said that users are increasingly spending more time online be it education, work or entertainment.

He said entertainment is the space where Airtel sees an "exciting opportunity."

"Airtel Xstream is India’s premier entertainment platform that brings the best of entertainment along with unlimited high-speed broadband connectivity into a single solution," he added.