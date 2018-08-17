Friday, August 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 August, 2018 12:45 IST

Airtel, Vodafone, Jio, Idea, BSNL offer free calling, data for seven days in flood-hit Kerala

Kerala is being offered free calls, data services, extension in bill payments and more for 7 days.

Rains and floods in the Indian state of Kerala have altogether claimed 97 lives since 8 August. While the Indian Navy has been airlifting people, and dramatic videos are being broadcasted showing people stranded on top of their flooded homes, telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, and BSNL have announced free call and data services, extension in bill payment dates and other relief measures for seven days for customers in the flood-hit state of Kerala.

An aerial view of floods in Kerala. Image: PTI

An aerial view of floods in Kerala. Image: PTI

Here is the list of the measures announced by the telecom operators.

Airtel

Airtel has offered an auto approval of ‘talk time’ credit up to Rs 30 for all Airtel prepaid mobile customers in Kerala. Further, the prepaid users will also get 1 GB of data for free on their Airtel numbers for a period of seven days.

Airtel postpaid and home broadband users have been offered extensions of bill payment dates so that their services are not interrupted.

The telecom operator is also deploying VSAT at five major relief centers in Kerala to provide free Wi-Fi and calling facilities.

Customers who are unable to charge their phone can do so and also make free calls from select Airtel flagship stores located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Trivandrum & Ernakulam.

Vodafone

Vodafone is also offering calling against the credit of Rs 30 per day to pre-paid customers with 1 GB of free mobile data, just like Airtel. Customers need to activate this by sending a text message saying CREDIT to 144 or by dialing *130*1#. Postpaid customers, on the other hand, get an uninterrupted service extension on bill payments.

Jio

For a period of one week, Reliance Jio subscribers in flood-hit Kerala will get free voice calling and data. Jio already has unlimited voice calling in several of its plans.

Idea

Idea is offering an emergency talk time credit of Rs 10 to all its prepaid customers in Kerala. To activate this, customers will have to dial *150*150#. Additionally, all prepaid customers will also receive free 1 GB data which will be valid again for seven days.

Idea's postpaid customers, get an extended due date for bill payments, and those who cannot charge their phone can do so by going to any company store nearby.

BSNL

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has offered free calls to both BSNL and non-BSNL numbers, however, limited to only 20 minutes per day. Additionally, SMS and data will be free for customers for a weeklong period

We are sending our prayers to Kerala, that it gets out of the flood havoc soon. Head to the Kerala Relief fund website if you want to help and donate some money.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Airtel

Airtel revises Rs 399 plan to now offer 40 GB data to take on Vodafone

Aug 09, 2018

NewsTracker

Daily Bulletin: Vajpayee on life support, 67 dead in Kerala rains, ex-cricketer Ajit Wadekar passes away; top stories for today

Aug 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala rains: Pinarayi Vijayan govt puts off Onam celebrations to utilise money for relief, rescue operations

Aug 14, 2018

Kerala rains: Kamal Haasan, Vijay TV donate Rs 25 lakh each to disaster relief fund

Aug 13, 2018

TRAI

COAI asks TRAI chief to outline major focus areas for the next two years

Aug 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Kerala floods: DMK working president MK Stalin announces Rs one crore donation to government's relief fund

Aug 12, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018