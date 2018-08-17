Rains and floods in the Indian state of Kerala have altogether claimed 97 lives since 8 August. While the Indian Navy has been airlifting people, and dramatic videos are being broadcasted showing people stranded on top of their flooded homes, telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, Idea, Vodafone, and BSNL have announced free call and data services, extension in bill payment dates and other relief measures for seven days for customers in the flood-hit state of Kerala.

Here is the list of the measures announced by the telecom operators.

Airtel

Airtel has offered an auto approval of ‘talk time’ credit up to Rs 30 for all Airtel prepaid mobile customers in Kerala. Further, the prepaid users will also get 1 GB of data for free on their Airtel numbers for a period of seven days.

Airtel postpaid and home broadband users have been offered extensions of bill payment dates so that their services are not interrupted.

The telecom operator is also deploying VSAT at five major relief centers in Kerala to provide free Wi-Fi and calling facilities.

Customers who are unable to charge their phone can do so and also make free calls from select Airtel flagship stores located in Thrissur, Calicut, Malappuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Trivandrum & Ernakulam.

Vodafone

Vodafone is also offering calling against the credit of Rs 30 per day to pre-paid customers with 1 GB of free mobile data, just like Airtel. Customers need to activate this by sending a text message saying CREDIT to 144 or by dialing *130*1#. Postpaid customers, on the other hand, get an uninterrupted service extension on bill payments.

Jio

For a period of one week, Reliance Jio subscribers in flood-hit Kerala will get free voice calling and data. Jio already has unlimited voice calling in several of its plans.

Idea

Idea is offering an emergency talk time credit of Rs 10 to all its prepaid customers in Kerala. To activate this, customers will have to dial *150*150#. Additionally, all prepaid customers will also receive free 1 GB data which will be valid again for seven days.

Idea's postpaid customers, get an extended due date for bill payments, and those who cannot charge their phone can do so by going to any company store nearby.

BSNL

State-owned telecom operator BSNL has offered free calls to both BSNL and non-BSNL numbers, however, limited to only 20 minutes per day. Additionally, SMS and data will be free for customers for a weeklong period

We are sending our prayers to Kerala, that it gets out of the flood havoc soon. Head to the Kerala Relief fund website if you want to help and donate some money.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.