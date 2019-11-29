tech2 News Staff

Airtel has reportedly been testing Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) calling service in a few cities across India.

And according to a report by ETTelcom, the telecommunication company may now be ready to rollout the service in India next month. Reportedly, the company has completed the beta trial of the service in the country, which it had been testing with its employees and select customers as well.

As of now, it is unclear if the VoWi-Fi service will rollout across the country or if it will be available in a select few cities initially.

As of now users on any network can make free voice-over calls using third-party apps like WhatsApp, Hike, Messenger, Telegram, among others. With the VoWi-Fi service that Airtel is working on, however, users will be able to natively make these voice calls using any Wi-Fi network in their homes, and will not require any app for the same.

Airtel VoWi-Fi calling service is already available for select flagship devices like Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (review), according to a report by Times Now. Reliance Jio is also reportedly offering VoWi-Fi service for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (review).

In case you have any of the mentioned flagship smartphones and a corresponding Jio/Airtel network, to enable the VoWi-Fi calling, find a Wi-Fi Calling feature in your device settings. The VoWi-Fi calling feature will work only when your 4G network is weak or not available. Also, to use VoWi-Fi calling, you will need a strong Wi-Fi connection.

