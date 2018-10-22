Bharti Airtel on Monday announced that its customers will be able to interact with customer care through Google Assistant.

Currently available in English, the feature will also be rolled out in regional languages to deliver a personalised experience to millions of smartphone users, the company said in a statement.

Airtel will track what questions customer are asking and enable responses to them via Google Assistant.

"With smartphones fast becoming the norm for every Indian, this will make digital self-care much more interactive and step up the customer experience. We will continue to bring more of such exciting solutions for 'Digital India,'" said Sarang Kanade, Director, Customer Experience and Retail, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel customers can ask Google Assistant questions about data and account balance, current outstanding, best offers, recharge, bill summary and pay bills, current data usage and available Airtel postpaid plans, among others.

The initiative is part of "Project Next" -- Airtel's digital innovation programme aimed at transforming customer experience across its services and touch points.

To get account details, the Airtel assistant will ask to link your Airtel account with Google.

If you click yes, you will be asked to enter your mobile number, accept the Terms of Service.

"Once you accept the Terms of service, you will receive an OTP. Enter the OTP to complete linking your account," said the company.