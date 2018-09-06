Thursday, September 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 06 September, 2018 20:24 IST

Airtel to enable customers to withdraw cash from ATM's without debit,credit cards

Airtel Payments Bank has tied up with a cloud-based payment solution provider, Empays, for the service.

Airtel Payments Bank customers would be able to withdraw cash at over lakh ATMs across the country without using the debit or credit card, the bank said in a statement.

The customers would be able to withdraw cash through a mobile phone using USSD, a communication technology and the "MyAirtel" app, it said on 6 September, adding that currently the service is available at around 20,000 ATMs, and it would be extended to over one lakh ATMs by the end of 2018.

Representational image.

Airtel Payments Bank has tied up with a cloud-based payment solution provider, Empays, for the service, it said. The bank would use Empays' cardless technology, Instant Money Transfer (IMT) to provide the cardless withdrawal service.

"The customers can generate a cash withdrawal request which can be used for withdrawal at any of the IMT-enabled ATMs. As an introductory offer, Airtel Payments Bank has waived off Rs 25 transaction fee for the first two self-withdrawals," the statement said.

