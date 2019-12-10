Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Airtel starts rolling out Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) service in Delhi-NCR region

Airtel VoWi-Fi is currently only supported on 24 smartphones and it will arrive in other regions soon.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 10:00:42 IST

Bharti Airtel has started rolling out its Voice over Wi-Fi or VoWi-Fi service in the Delhi-NCR region. Labelled as 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling', it's currently supported on 24 smartphones including devices from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Airtel starts rolling out Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWi-Fi) service in Delhi-NCR region

A Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram. Image: Reuters

Telecom Talk reported that Airtel has officially begun the service in the region. It will eventually expand to other circles including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad where the service is being currently tested according to the report. The advantage of VoWi-Fi is the feature to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network. This means that users won’t be required to connect to the choppy cellular network for calls. However, for Airtel VoWi-Fi, users have to use Airtel Broadband for this service to work.

Airtel mentions on its website that the service will enable quicker connections and “crystal clear” voice quality in calls over VoWi-Fi. It will be better than what is offered in standard and VoLTE-enabled calls.

To enable the service, you will need a supported device (below), and an Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. In your device, go to SIM Card settings and enable VoLTE. Then you can enable Wi-Fi calling. After a reboot, the VoWi-Fi symbol should appear in the status bar.

Airtel VoWi-Fi supported devices

Apple

  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone Xs
  • iPhone Xs Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro

OnePlus

  • OnePlus 7
  • OnePlus 7 Pro
  • OnePlus 7T
  • OnePlus 7T Pro

Samsung

  • Samsung’s Galaxy J6
  • Galaxy On6
  • Galaxy M30s
  • Galaxy A10s

Xiaomi

  • Xiaomi’s Poco F1
  • Redmi K20
  • Redmi K20 Pro

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

VoWi-Fi

Airtel to reportedly rollout VoWi-Fi calling service next month: All you need to know

Nov 29, 2019
Airtel to reportedly rollout VoWi-Fi calling service next month: All you need to know
Bharti Telecom seeks Rs 4,900 cr FDI nod; infusion from Singtel, other entities to make Airtel foreign firm

NewsTracker

Bharti Telecom seeks Rs 4,900 cr FDI nod; infusion from Singtel, other entities to make Airtel foreign firm

Dec 09, 2019
Bharti Airtel board approves to raise up to $4 bn through equity dilution, debt funding

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel board approves to raise up to $4 bn through equity dilution, debt funding

Dec 04, 2019
Bharti Airtel shares fall over 4% after ICRA downgrades company's long-term rating; m-cap down by Rs 10,000 cr

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel shares fall over 4% after ICRA downgrades company's long-term rating; m-cap down by Rs 10,000 cr

Nov 26, 2019
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares tumble on reports of secretary panel on telecom bailout package disbanded

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares tumble on reports of secretary panel on telecom bailout package disbanded

Nov 26, 2019
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Jio announce increase in tariffs; three leading telecom players hike rates by up to 42%

NewsTracker

Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Jio announce increase in tariffs; three leading telecom players hike rates by up to 42%

Dec 01, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019