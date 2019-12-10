tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 10:00:42 IST
Bharti Airtel has started rolling out its Voice over Wi-Fi or VoWi-Fi service in the Delhi-NCR region. Labelled as 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling', it's currently supported on 24 smartphones including devices from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.
Telecom Talk reported that Airtel has officially begun the service in the region. It will eventually expand to other circles including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad where the service is being currently tested according to the report. The advantage of VoWi-Fi is the feature to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network. This means that users won’t be required to connect to the choppy cellular network for calls. However, for Airtel VoWi-Fi, users have to use Airtel Broadband for this service to work.
Airtel mentions on its website that the service will enable quicker connections and “crystal clear” voice quality in calls over VoWi-Fi. It will be better than what is offered in standard and VoLTE-enabled calls.
To enable the service, you will need a supported device (below), and an Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. In your device, go to SIM Card settings and enable VoLTE. Then you can enable Wi-Fi calling. After a reboot, the VoWi-Fi symbol should appear in the status bar.
Airtel VoWi-Fi supported devices
Apple
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone X
- iPhone Xs
- iPhone Xs Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
OnePlus
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
Samsung
- Samsung’s Galaxy J6
- Galaxy On6
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy A10s
Xiaomi
- Xiaomi’s Poco F1
- Redmi K20
- Redmi K20 Pro
