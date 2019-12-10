tech2 News Staff

Bharti Airtel has started rolling out its Voice over Wi-Fi or VoWi-Fi service in the Delhi-NCR region. Labelled as 'Airtel Wi-Fi Calling', it's currently supported on 24 smartphones including devices from Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

Telecom Talk reported that Airtel has officially begun the service in the region. It will eventually expand to other circles including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad where the service is being currently tested according to the report. The advantage of VoWi-Fi is the feature to make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network. This means that users won’t be required to connect to the choppy cellular network for calls. However, for Airtel VoWi-Fi, users have to use Airtel Broadband for this service to work.

Airtel mentions on its website that the service will enable quicker connections and “crystal clear” voice quality in calls over VoWi-Fi. It will be better than what is offered in standard and VoLTE-enabled calls.

To enable the service, you will need a supported device (below), and an Airtel 4G SIM card in Delhi. In your device, go to SIM Card settings and enable VoLTE. Then you can enable Wi-Fi calling. After a reboot, the VoWi-Fi symbol should appear in the status bar.

Airtel VoWi-Fi supported devices

Apple

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

OnePlus

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy J6

Galaxy On6

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy A10s

Xiaomi

Xiaomi’s Poco F1

Redmi K20

Redmi K20 Pro

