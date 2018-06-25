Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 11:19 IST

Airtel rolls out 15% discount on its half-yearly and 20% on yearly broadband plans

Airtel's six months plan includes a monthly rental of Rs 766, Rs 933, Rs 1100, Rs 1866, which will include unlimited local and STD calls.

Bharti Airtel is offering various discounts to its broadband plans especially for those on the half-yearly and yearly broadband plans.

It has introduced two such offerings. It includes a 15 percent discount for six months and 20 percent discount for 12 months. The plan includes various additional internet data benefits, data rollover and increased internet speed of up to 300 Mbps.

According to the Airtel website, the half-yearly and yearly plans are different for various cities where it is available.

The half-yearly plan begins at Rs 766 per month in Delhi and at Rs 591 per month in Mumbai and goes up to Rs 1,866 per month for both cities. At the Rs 1,866 plan, you get up to 300 Mbps of internet speed, 1200 GB of data and bonus data of 1000 GB valid till 31 October 2018.

For the yearly plan, it starts from Rs 716 per month in Delhi and Rs 558 per month in Mumbai and goes up to Rs 1,758 per month for both cities. For the Rs 1,758 per month plan, you get upto 300 Mbps of speeds with 1200 GB of data and 1000 GB of bonus data valid till 31 October 2018.

Airtel Broadband plans with discounts for the Mumbai region. Image: Airtel

Airtel Broadband plans with discounts for the Mumbai region. Image: Airtel

All plans come with unlimited local and STD calls. Also barring the lowest priced plans in each of these cities, every other plan comes with data rollover facility as well as an Amazon Prime subscription.

Since various monthly rentals are available, Airtel is offering two options for users. Users can either pay monthly rentals or they can also pay a full sum of money for the given period. The offer is valid for the major cities in India.

From the prices listed it looks like the entry prices for Mumbai are almost Rs 200 lower than the same for Delhi customers. Airtel had introduced its V-Fiber broadband plan offering 100 Mbps in 2016. The cities listed for the discounted plans include Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai, but the discounts are valid for all the cities that are listed in the drop-down box.

