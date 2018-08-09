To take on Vodafone, Airtel India has revised its Rs 399 postpaid plan to offer an additional 20 GB data to its subscribers.

Under the said plan, Airtel was already offering 20 GB data, and with the update, the network provider has added another 20 GB data for the users, which means a total of 40 GB data at disposal, every month. According to various reports, the additional data on offer is available only for a period of one year.

Other than the additional data, the plan continues to offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day for the entire billing cycle.

If you want to opt the plan, you can avail it via Airtel website or through the My Airtel app.

Do note, if you are an Airtel or any other network user and migrate to the Rs 399 Airtel postpaid plan, you will be eligible for the offer. Even if you are using some other Airtel postpaid plan and change it to Rs 399, you will be offered 40 GB of data. However, if you are already a subscriber of the Rs 399 plan, there is no way for you to upgrade to the additional offering.

This plan counters Rs 399 plan offered by Vodafone, which also offers 40 GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 daily SMS.