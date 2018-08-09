Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 20:43 IST

Airtel revises Rs 399 plan to now offer 40 GB data to take on Vodafone

With the plan revision, Airtel adds 20 GB data to the already existing 20 GB data it was offering.

To take on Vodafone, Airtel India has revised its Rs 399 postpaid plan to offer an additional 20 GB data to its subscribers.

Under the said plan, Airtel was already offering 20 GB data, and with the update, the network provider has added another 20 GB data for the users, which means a total of 40 GB data at disposal, every month. According to various reports, the additional data on offer is available only for a period of one year.

Other than the additional data, the plan continues to offer unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, along with 100 SMS per day for the entire billing cycle.

Airtel's Rs 399 plan not offers a total of 40 GB data. Image: Airtel Webiste

Airtel's Rs 399 plan not offers a total of 40 GB data. Image: Airtel Webiste

If you want to opt the plan, you can avail it via Airtel website or through the My Airtel app.

Do note, if you are an Airtel or any other network user and migrate to the Rs 399 Airtel postpaid plan, you will be eligible for the offer. Even if you are using some other Airtel postpaid plan and change it to Rs 399, you will be offered 40 GB of data. However, if you are already a subscriber of the Rs 399 plan, there is no way for you to upgrade to the additional offering.

This plan counters Rs 399 plan offered by Vodafone, which also offers 40 GB data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 daily SMS.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

NewsTracker

Idea-Vodafone merger heralds new phase of tough competition in telecoms; bankers and content consumers may hold the key

Jul 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel reports first-ever loss of Rs 940 crore in Q1; bleeds to retain market dominance

Jul 27, 2018

NewsTracker

Vodafone-Idea merger: DoT gives final approval; deal spawns nation's biggest telecom operator worth over $23 bn

Jul 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Idea Cellular shares gain over 4% on reports of final govt nod to merge with Vodafone

Jul 26, 2018

NewsTracker

Idea Cellular posts Q1 profit of Rs 263 cr in June quarter; company gains from sale of mobile towers

Jul 31, 2018

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries reports record net profit of Rs 9,459 cr for first quarter; Jio had 215.3 million subscribers as of June

Jul 27, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018