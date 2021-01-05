FP Trending

Telecom operator Airtel has revised its prepaid plan of Rs 199 to offer more data to users. While earlier users used to get 1 GB data daily after recharging with the Rs 199 plan, now they will be getting 1.5 GB of data daily. Reliance Jio, also offers a Rs 199 plan. Users get 1.5 GB of data daily upon recharging with the prepaid plan. Following the revision, Airtel will be offering unlimited local and national calling facilities along with the 1.5 GB daily data quota.

The plan comes with a validity of 24 days and it also offers 100 SMS per day. Along with the recharge, Airtel users will be able to access Wynk Music and Hellotunes. Also, users will be able to avail the services of the Airtel Xtream app following a free limited subscription.

It is important to note here that the new Rs 199 plan is applicable at present only for users with telecom connections in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. People from other telecom circles across the country can still recharge with Rs 199 to get 1 GB data every day. Airtel already has a prepaid plan that offers 1.5 GB data daily. The Rs 249 plan also offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling for a period of 28 days. Given the similarities of the plans, Airtel will have to make changes to the Rs 249 plan soon.

Jio also has a Rs 249 plan in which it offers 2 GB of data, unlike Airtel. So it is expected that Airtel will be revising this prepaid plan as well.

If you are applying for the recharge, get your prepaid Airtel plan here.

