Thursday, August 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Airtel revamping its Premium broadband pack to offer 1,000 GB additional data

Airtel Basic is priced at Rs 799, Airtel Entertainment is priced at Rs 1,099 and the Airtel VIP is priced at Rs 1,999.


tech2 News StaffAug 22, 2019 14:43:36 IST

Airtel is revamping its Premium broadband data plan by bundling additional 1,000 GB data with a validity of 6 months.

As per a report by Telecomtalkall earlier Airtel broadband plans used to ship with about 1 TB of data but now the company is only offering this amount of data for its Premium plan priced at Rs 1,599.

While opting in for the plan users will get 1.6 TB of data out which 1000 GB will be uncapped and valid for 6 months and 600 GB will have a FUP (fair usage policy) limit. After each month 600 GB will be added to the users monthly usage.

Airtel revamping its Premium broadband pack to offer 1,000 GB additional data

Airtel

Airtel offers other plans as well, namely Airtel Basic priced at Rs 799, Airtel Entertainment priced at Rs 1,099 and the Airtel VIP priced at Rs 1,999 for every month but all these plans come with a FUP limit.

After Airtel revised its V-Fibre range of broadband plans last month, the Basic plan offers 200 GB additional data benefits, the Entertainment plan offers 500 GB additional data while the VIP plan does not offer any additional data since its already an unlimited plan with no FUP limit. As with the case in the Premium Pack, the additional data has a validity of 6 months.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

NewsTracker

SingTel likely to raise stake in Airtel promoter; telco to become a foreign entity

Aug 08, 2019
SingTel likely to raise stake in Airtel promoter; telco to become a foreign entity
Reliance Jio has gained over 82.6 lakh subscribers in June this year, says TRAI

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has gained over 82.6 lakh subscribers in June this year, says TRAI

Aug 20, 2019
Sensex drops over 200 points, Nifty down 63 points in early trade; RIL, Tata Motors, ONGC among top gainers

NewsTracker

Sensex drops over 200 points, Nifty down 63 points in early trade; RIL, Tata Motors, ONGC among top gainers

Aug 13, 2019
Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users in June; subscriber churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel: TRAI data

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users in June; subscriber churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel: TRAI data

Aug 19, 2019
Reliance Industries' shares see biggest intraday gain in a decade; rivals hit by disruption fears

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries' shares see biggest intraday gain in a decade; rivals hit by disruption fears

Aug 13, 2019
Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty above 11,100-mark on gains in banking, energy stocks; Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, RIL rally

NewsTracker

Sensex up over 250 points, Nifty above 11,100-mark on gains in banking, energy stocks; Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, RIL rally

Aug 09, 2019

science

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019