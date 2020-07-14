Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
Airtel partners Verizon to bring BlueJeans video conferencing app to India, will rival JioMeet, Zoom

Airtel BlueJeans will be free for the first three months, after which a 'very competitive' price will be charged.


Press Trust of IndiaJul 14, 2020 17:34:52 IST

India's second-largest mobile operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of a video conferencing platform Airtel BlueJeans in partnership with US telecom giant Verizon.

"Airtel BlueJeans is a secure, safe platform and we are committed to end user privacy," Bharti Airtel CEO, India and South Asia, Gopal Vittal said at a conference.

The platform can accommodate 50,000 attendees, and is simple and intuitive to use, Vittal said.

Airtel BlueJeans

The "first port of call" for the offering is enterprise, Vittal said, but added that the company would also be looking at packaging it for a small office.

"And there is no reason why we will not look at bundling it with home broadband to home users," he said.

BlueJeans features. Image: PlayStore

Hosting of data will take place in India and the company is committed to enterprise-grade security and privacy of customers, he added.

The offering will be free for the first three months, after which a "very competitive" price will be charged, Vittal said.

With the latest move, Airtel takes on competition from Zoom and JioMeet.

