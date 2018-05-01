Bharti Airtel is offering its prepaid customers, who by the way are still using Hello Tunes or still prefer to keep it updated, a new plan. This new plan costs Rs 129, as against the previous plan which costs Rs 219. It still remains intact.

According to TelecomTalk, the new reduced plan includes free unlimited local and roaming voice calls, 1 GB of 4G internet data, 100 SMS per day and it comes with a Hello Tunes pack for 28 days.

On the other hand, the Rs 219 plan has unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls, 1.4 GB of 4G internet data per day, 100 SMSes per day, and unlimited Hello Tunes. This pack is available for 28 days.

The Rs 129 prepaid plan is reportedly open for only select users, unlike the Rs 219 plan. It is not known whether it will be a pan-India plan or will remain restricted for certain circles only.

An OpenSignal survey recently adjudged Airtel at the top in 4G internet speeds and Reliance Jio with the largest network coverage. Amid tariff wars among all the operators, every operator is trying to woo the customer, however, OpenSignal remarked that while India is trying to catch up with 5G internet services, it really needs to give 4G internet data a greater push.