In a new move by the telecom giant, Bharti Airtel is now offering the Google Pixel range of smartphones starting at down payments of Rs 10,599 on Airtel's online store- airtel.in/onlinestore, an official statement said. The Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment) that come with a built-in postpaid plan, inclusive of large data offering, unlimited calling and bundled content, a press release said.

According to the announcement, interested buyers can buy Google Pixel 2 64 GB variant after making a down payment of just Rs 10,599.

Customers can get their hands on the 128 GB variant of Google Pixel 2 at Rs 12,599 as down payment while they need to pay Rs 15,599 for Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB internal storage. The Google Pixel 2 XL with 128 GB internal storage variant will be available at a down payment of Rs 22,599.

The devices will come with a default postpaid plan where users will need to pay EMIs of Rs 2,799 for 18 months. The plan will provide the user with 50 GB data per month with rollover, unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming, free Airtel TV (until 31 December, 2018) , free Airtel Secure device protection package, and a year-long subscription to Amazon Prime.

"We are pleased to bring Google’s flagship range to our Online Store as part of our endeavor to offer a wide range of choices and great value to our customers. Along with our device and finance partners, we will continue to work towards making Airtel Online Store the preferred destination for customers aspiring to purchase smartphones," Chief Marketing Officer Vani Venkatesh said in a statement.

Recently, Airtel had also launched a series of Nokia smartphones (Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1) on its online store for down payments starting Rs 3,799. Earlier, the online store had also launched the iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants.