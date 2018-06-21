Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 June, 2018 20:57 IST

Airtel offers Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with down payments starting Rs 10,599

Bharti Airtel is now offering the Google Pixel range of smartphones starting at down payments of Rs 10,599 on Airtel's online store

In a new move by the telecom giant, Bharti Airtel is now offering the Google Pixel range of smartphones starting at down payments of Rs 10,599 on Airtel's online store- airtel.in/onlinestore, an official statement said. The Airtel online store is also offering instant financing with EMIs (Equated Monthly Installment) that come with a built-in postpaid plan, inclusive of large data offering, unlimited calling and bundled content, a press release said.

According to the announcement, interested buyers can buy Google Pixel 2 64 GB variant after making a down payment of just Rs 10,599.

Customers can get their hands on the 128 GB variant of Google Pixel 2 at Rs 12,599 as down payment while they need to pay Rs 15,599 for Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB internal storage. The Google Pixel 2 XL with 128 GB internal storage variant will be available at a down payment of Rs 22,599.

airtel_social

The devices will come with a default postpaid plan where users will need to pay EMIs of Rs 2,799 for 18 months. The plan will provide the user with 50 GB data per month with rollover, unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming, free Airtel TV (until 31 December, 2018) , free Airtel Secure device protection package, and a year-long subscription to Amazon Prime.

"We are pleased to bring Google’s flagship range to our Online Store as part of our endeavor to offer a wide range of choices and great value to our customers. Along with our device and finance partners, we will continue to work towards making Airtel Online Store the preferred destination for customers aspiring to purchase smartphones," Chief Marketing Officer Vani Venkatesh said in a statement.

Recently, Airtel had also launched a series of Nokia smartphones (Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1) on its online store for down payments starting Rs 3,799. Earlier, the online store had also launched the iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants.

tags


latest videos

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

also see

newstracker

Google Pixel 3 XL prototype reportedly leaked in photos showing a notch and dual-front facing cameras

Jun 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Is Google giving up on ChromeOS? Leaks hint at Windows 10 support for Pixelbook

Jun 15, 2018

NewsTracker

Airtel issues clarification after subscriber's 'discriminatory request', says company did not succumb to 'religious' or other biases

Jun 20, 2018

newstracker

Airtel revises its Rs 149 plan for selected users offering 2 GB data per day for 28 days

Jun 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Airtel slammed on Twitter for giving in to 'bigotry' after woman refuses to interact with Muslim executive, carrier denies charge

Jun 18, 2018

CriticalPoint

Airtel gives in to customer's bigotry against Muslim executive: Service provider's response does not make much sense

Jun 19, 2018

science

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

HIV

Scientists from India, US discover why HIV-1C is the virus' most prevalent subtype

Jun 21, 2018

Solstice

Summer solstice: Northern Hemisphere celebrates longest day of the year

Jun 21, 2018

NASA

NASA releases strategy document to defend Earth from asteroids and comets

Jun 21, 2018