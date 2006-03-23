Thursday, July 07, 2022Back to
Airtel Offers Classical Music

Sharon KhareJul 07, 2022 19:25:07 IST

With service providers beating each other and their customers over the head with schemes galore, Airtel (the original 'Lifetime Offer' herald) announced the availability of Indian classical music content on mobile phones.

It promises over 100 pieces of the country's finest classical music from maestros like Pt. Ravi Shankar, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Ustad Vilayat Khan, Ustad Alla Rakha, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, Pt. Pandit Jasraj, Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Pt. Shiv Kumar Sharma as Ring Tones and Hello Tunes to its 18.45 million mobile customers.

An Airtel subscriber needs to call 678-517 to download this collection as their Hello tunes and ringtones can be downloaded by calling 646-517 or logging onto the Airtel live! WAP portal.

Airtel also launched Easy Music where subscribers have access to 18,000 songs in 20 languages via 1,00,000 Airtel music outlets. The customer can walk into any Airtel Easy Music outlet, choose their favorite song and the retailer will download it on to the customers phone in 60 seconds.

Well, all I can say is, hold on to your socks and brace yourself for a plethora of 'musical' offers shoved your way.

