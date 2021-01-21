Thursday, January 21, 2021Back to
Airtel launches Rs 78, Rs 248 data add-on packs with Wynk premium subscription

The data add-on pack of Rs 78 will give users 5 GB of data with the same validity as the user’s existing validity pack.


FP TrendingJan 21, 2021 18:36:09 IST

Airtel has launched two new data add-on packs of Rs 78 and Rs 248. These prepaid plans come along with the Wynk app’s premium subscription. As first spotted by technology portal OnlyTech and seen on the Airtel Thanks app, the Rs 78 prepaid pack gives one month of Wynk premium subscription. On the other hand, the Rs 248 prepaid pack offers one year's worth of Wynk premium subscription. It is to be noted that Airtel users can separately buy various premium subscription plans for the Wynk app by making a direct purchase in the Airtel Thanks app. The Airtel Digital Store offers a Wynk subscription for one month at Rs 49, and it is Rs 299 for one year.

The Airtel Rs 248 prepaid plan comes with 25 GB of data.

The data add-on pack of Rs 78 will give users 5 GB of data with the same validity as the user’s existing validity pack. Apart from the one-month free Wynk premium subscription, the plan also has an extra data use provision which is subject to be charged. As per the pack, once the data tariff FUP has been crossed, usage of data will be charged at 50 paise per MB data.

The Airtel Rs 248 prepaid plan comes with 25 GB of data. Once the quota is complete, the Airtel user can continue to use the services of the internet but at the cost of 50 paise per MB. Like the other pack, the validity of this data pack is also the same as your existing pack validity. Users will additionally get one year's worth of premium subscription of Wynk.

With the launch of these special data add-on packs, Airtel is looking forward to giving competition to Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea in the Indian telecom market. Packaging Wynk Music subscription is a clever move, given the fair popularity of the music app.

The Rs 78 and Rs 248 data packs can be bought by visiting the Airtel Thanks app. In case you do not have the app, it can be downloaded from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

