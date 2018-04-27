As the competition amongst telecom providers continues to grow in the Indian market, the telecom players continue to launch better plans. Airtel has come out with a new plan for Rs 219 which offers 1.4 GB of 3G/ 4G data along with 100 free SMSes per day and unlimited local and STD calls for a validity period of 28 days.

Looking closely, we see that Airtel's Rs 219 plan is the same as its Rs 199 plan. However, the former provides subscribers with unlimited Hello Tunes. Clearly, this move by Airtel is aimed at subscribers who like to set caller tunes on their numbers. If you do not have an interest in caller tunes then you can opt for the Rs 199 plan which would give the same benefits as the Rs 219 one.

Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan offers the same things as the Rs 219 plan from Airtel, including setting up caller tunes for free for the same time period of 28 days. Jio's Rs 198 plan, as a matter of fact, offers 2 GB of 3G/4G data alongside unlimited STD/national calls and 100 SMSes per day.

More recently Airtel announced that it would provide 30 GB of free 3G/4G data to users upgrading to a 4G smartphone from a 2G/3G handset. In addition to this, the company has announced a Rs 49 prepaid data pack that provides 3 GB data for one day.

