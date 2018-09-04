Airtel has launched a new range of combo prepaid recharge packs that the company hopes will simplify its prepaid proposition.

The new combo packs are available at Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95. These packs will first be launched in Punjab, Tamil Nadu & UP West and in a span of few weeks, they will be rolled out in different parts of the country.

“We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India’s best mobile network.” says Ajai Puri, COO of Bharti Airtel in India and South Asia.

The company states that the packs have been designed on the basis of feedback from customers, thus combining data, talk time, tariff and validity all in a single pack.

The packs are claimed to offer unlimited calling, free national roaming, SMS and data benefits. The exact benefits that go with the pack are yet to be detailed.

Recently Airtel launched affordable international roaming voice packs, ‘Foreign Pass’, for prepaid customers in India.

Also, the company revamped its data offerings which offered data packs to prepaid customers from Rs 8 to Rs 399.