Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have announced new prepaid plans for its Indian customers. The prepaid plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be effective from tomorrow (3 December). Jio stated that its "All-in-one" plans will be hiked and they will be effective from 6 December.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already released the fees of the tariff hikes. However, Jio is yet to announce the prices of its plans. The company has said that the prices of the plans will spike up to 40 percent but customers will get up to 300 percent benefits.

The other two telcos have also increased the prices of their prepaid plans. As per Economic Times, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the prices of their newly announced plans by 40 percent.

Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans

The telco has launched several plans that range from the price of Rs 19 with a validity of 2 days to Rs 2,399 with a validity of 365 days.

COMBO VOUCHERS MRP (Rs) Benefits Validity 49 Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff 28 days 79 Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff 28 days UNLIMITED PACKS (28 days validity) Price Benefits Validity 149 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS 28 days 249 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day 28 days 299 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day 28 days 399 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day 28 days UNLIMITED PACKS (84 days validity) Price Benefits Validity 379 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1000 SMS 84 days 599 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 84 days 699 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 84 days UNLIMITED ANNUAL PACKS (365 days validity) Price Benefits Validity 1499 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3600 SMS 365 days 2399 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 365 days UNLIMITED SACHET Price Benefits Validity 19 Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS 2 days FIRST RECHARGES Price Benefits Validity 97 Rs 45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/ sec tariff 28 days 197 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS 28 days 297 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 28 days 647 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 84 days

Airtel new prepaid plans:

Airtel has announced plans with benefits such as customers receiving Airtel Xstream premium membership, Wynk Music subscription, Anti Virus Mobile protection, and Free Hello tunes. These benefits are applicable only on select prepaid plans.

Price Benefits Validity 19 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS, 150MB data 2 days 49 Rs 38.52 talk-time, 100 MB data 28 days 79 Rs 63.95 talk-time, 200 MB data 28 days 148 Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2 GB 28 days 248 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day 28 days 298 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day 28 days 598 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day 84 days 698 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day 84 days 1498 Unlimited calling, 3600 SMS, 24 GB data 365 days 2398 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day 365 days

