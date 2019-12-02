Monday, December 02, 2019Back to
Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea announce new prepaid plans: Prices, validity and more

To be effective from 6 December, Reliance Jio has not yet announced the prices of it's All-in-one' plans.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 09:27:37 IST

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have announced new prepaid plans for its Indian customers. The prepaid plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be effective from tomorrow (3 December). Jio stated that its "All-in-one" plans will be hiked and they will be effective from 6 December.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already released the fees of the tariff hikes. However, Jio is yet to announce the prices of its plans. The company has said that the prices of the plans will spike up to 40 percent but customers will get up to 300 percent benefits.

The other two telcos have also increased the prices of their prepaid plans. As per Economic Times, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the prices of their newly announced plans by 40 percent.

(Also read: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel shares tumble on reports of secretary panel on telecom bailout package disbanded)

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea announce new prepaid plans: Prices, validity and more

Cellular network carriers in India.

Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans

The telco has launched several plans that range from the price of Rs 19 with a validity of 2 days to Rs 2,399 with a validity of 365 days.

COMBO VOUCHERS
MRP (Rs) Benefits Validity
49 Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff 28 days
79 Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff 28 days
UNLIMITED PACKS (28 days validity)
Price Benefits Validity
149 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS 28 days
249 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day 28 days
299 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day 28 days
399 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day 28 days
UNLIMITED PACKS (84 days validity)
Price Benefits Validity
379 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1000 SMS 84 days
599 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 84 days
699 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 84 days
UNLIMITED ANNUAL PACKS (365 days validity)
Price Benefits Validity
1499 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3600 SMS 365 days
2399 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 365 days
UNLIMITED SACHET
Price Benefits Validity
19 Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS 2 days
FIRST RECHARGES
Price Benefits Validity
97 Rs 45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/ sec tariff 28 days
197 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS 28 days
297 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 28 days
647 Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day 84 days

Airtel new prepaid plans:

Airtel has announced plans with benefits such as customers receiving Airtel Xstream premium membership, Wynk Music subscription, Anti Virus Mobile protection, and Free Hello tunes. These benefits are applicable only on select prepaid plans.

Price Benefits Validity
19 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS, 150MB data 2 days
49 Rs 38.52 talk-time, 100 MB data 28 days
79 Rs 63.95 talk-time, 200 MB data 28 days
148 Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2 GB 28 days
248 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day 28 days
298 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day 28 days
598 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day 84 days
698 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day 84 days
1498 Unlimited calling, 3600 SMS, 24 GB data 365 days
2398 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day 365 days

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

