tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2019 09:27:37 IST
Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea have announced new prepaid plans for its Indian customers. The prepaid plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea will be effective from tomorrow (3 December). Jio stated that its "All-in-one" plans will be hiked and they will be effective from 6 December.
Airtel and Vodafone Idea have already released the fees of the tariff hikes. However, Jio is yet to announce the prices of its plans. The company has said that the prices of the plans will spike up to 40 percent but customers will get up to 300 percent benefits.
The other two telcos have also increased the prices of their prepaid plans. As per Economic Times, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea have increased the prices of their newly announced plans by 40 percent.
Vodafone Idea new prepaid plans
The telco has launched several plans that range from the price of Rs 19 with a validity of 2 days to Rs 2,399 with a validity of 365 days.
|COMBO VOUCHERS
|MRP (Rs)
|Benefits
|Validity
|49
|Rs 38 Talktime, 100 MB data, 2.5p/sec tariff
|28 days
|79
|Rs 64 Talktime, 200 MB data, 1p/sec tariff
|28 days
|UNLIMITED PACKS (28 days validity)
|Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|149
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS
|28 days
|249
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day
|28 days
|299
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day
|28 days
|399
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 3 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/ day
|28 days
|UNLIMITED PACKS (84 days validity)
|Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|379
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 6 GB data, 1000 SMS
|84 days
|599
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day
|84 days
|699
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day
|84 days
|UNLIMITED ANNUAL PACKS (365 days validity)
|Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|1499
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 24 GB data, 3600 SMS
|365 days
|2399
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 12000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day
|365 days
|UNLIMITED SACHET
|Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|19
|Unlimited On-net Voice, 150 MB data, 100 SMS
|2 days
|FIRST RECHARGES
|Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|97
|Rs 45 Talktime, 100 MB data, 1p/ sec tariff
|28 days
|197
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 2 GB data, 300 SMS
|28 days
|297
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 1000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day
|28 days
|647
|Unlimited Voice (FUP of 3000 mins for off-net calls), 1.5 GB/day of Data, 100 SMS/day
|84 days
Airtel new prepaid plans:
Airtel has announced plans with benefits such as customers receiving Airtel Xstream premium membership, Wynk Music subscription, Anti Virus Mobile protection, and Free Hello tunes. These benefits are applicable only on select prepaid plans.
|Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|19
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS, 150MB data
|2 days
|49
|Rs 38.52 talk-time, 100 MB data
|28 days
|79
|Rs 63.95 talk-time, 200 MB data
|28 days
|148
|Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2 GB
|28 days
|248
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day
|28 days
|298
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day
|28 days
|598
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day
|84 days
|698
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 2 GB/day
|84 days
|1498
|Unlimited calling, 3600 SMS, 24 GB data
|365 days
|2398
|Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB/day
|365 days
