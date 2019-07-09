Tuesday, July 09, 2019Back to
Airtel introduces new Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan with 3 GB data, 28 days validity

This Airtel plan offers 100 SMS per day and access to the Airtel TV app and Wynk Music.

tech2 News StaffJul 09, 2019 09:53:55 IST

Reliance Jio's entry into the telecom market, and the extreme competition that followed, created a beneficial scenario for the end consumers. Continuing the data war, Airtel has announced a new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 148 with a validity of 28 days and 3 GB high-speed 3G and 4G data connectivity.

(Also Read: Reliance Jio, BSNL drive telecom subscriber base to 1,183.77 mn in April: TRAI data)

A Bharti Airtel office building in Gurugram. Image: Reuters

The plan was first spotted by TelecomTalkThe newly announced plan offers 100 SMS per day along with Airtel TV app and Wynk Music access. The plan is currently applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The company has not yet announced if this plan, that is a part of "Special Recharge-STV Combo", will be extended to other places in the country.

This Airtel plan sits closely to Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan. In comparison, Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, SMS, and a total of 42 GB high-speed data. Along with this, the Jio users also get access to Jio TV and Jio Cinema. If we talk about Vodafone's plans in the same price bracket, it offers 3 GB data with 28 days of validity, 100 free SMS and free access to Vodafone Play app at Rs 139.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost.

