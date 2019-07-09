tech2 News Staff

Reliance Jio's entry into the telecom market, and the extreme competition that followed, created a beneficial scenario for the end consumers. Continuing the data war, Airtel has announced a new prepaid recharge plan of Rs 148 with a validity of 28 days and 3 GB high-speed 3G and 4G data connectivity.

The plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk. The newly announced plan offers 100 SMS per day along with Airtel TV app and Wynk Music access. The plan is currently applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The company has not yet announced if this plan, that is a part of "Special Recharge-STV Combo", will be extended to other places in the country.

This Airtel plan sits closely to Reliance Jio's Rs 149 plan. In comparison, Jio's Rs 149 recharge plan offers 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, SMS, and a total of 42 GB high-speed data. Along with this, the Jio users also get access to Jio TV and Jio Cinema. If we talk about Vodafone's plans in the same price bracket, it offers 3 GB data with 28 days of validity, 100 free SMS and free access to Vodafone Play app at Rs 139.

