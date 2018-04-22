Airtel keeps upgrading and offering new plans to its customers as it struggles to keep up in an increasingly competitive market. The company recently announced that it would provide 30 GB of free 3G/4G data to users upgrading from a 2G/3G handset to a 4G smartphone. Airtel will provide 1 GB of data every day to prepaid or postpaid users during the first month of usage. In addition to this, the company has announced a Rs 49 prepaid data pack that provides 3 GB data for one day.

The offer is limited to select few circles and users should check before recharging to know whether the data pack is valid for their number. Airtel also provides a Rs 92 data pack which is valid for 7 days and provides 6 GB of data over that period. A Rs 98 data booster is also available and it provides 1 GB of data with a validity of 28 days. These data plan might vary according to the location of the user.

Reliance Jio also offers a similar data pack priced at Rs 49. The difference is that it provides 1 GB of 4G data that is valid for one month. It also includes unlimited calls. The catch is that the data pack is valid only for JioPhone users. Other data packs available for Jio users include a Rs 51 pack that provides 3 GB of high speed data, which is valid for the duration of the base plan. The speed will reduce to 64 Kbps after the high speed data is used up. A similar Rs 21 plan provides 1 GB of data and a Rs 101 plan provides 6 GB of data.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd