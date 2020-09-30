Wednesday, September 30, 2020Back to
Airtel announces Airtel Secure, a cybersecurity solution for business customers

Airtel also announced a partnership with Radware, through which the first global data scrubbing centre in India has been set up.


FP TrendingSep 30, 2020 16:52:45 IST

Bharti Airtel has announced the launch of a set of cybersecurity solution for business customers called Airtel Secure. As part of Airtel Secure, the company also launched its state-of-the-art Security Intelligence Centre in the National Capital Region. This facility will offer its tracking services to all businesses 24/7.

In a statement issued by the company, they have stated that with businesses shifting to cloud and digital platforms to serve customers better, they are also encountering increasing incidents of sophisticated cyber-attacks. The origins of these mostly remain unknown and they wreak havoc on operations.

According to Airtel, India is not only the world’s second-largest internet market, it ranks fifth globally when it comes to incidents of cyber-attacks and frauds. As per the statement, Indian cybersecurity market is expected to cross $13 billion by 2025.

Airtel Secure

Speaking about Airtel Secure, Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel said that at Airtel they constantly ask customers hat more can they do to help them in their digital transformation journeys. According to him, through these conversations, they have been made aware that cyber security is a critical requirement.

"Airtel Secure has been built to serve this need. It combines Airtel’s robust network security with cutting-edge solutions delivered through global partnerships so as to deliver end-to-end managed security services. With the incredible trust we enjoy from our customers we believe Airtel Secure will provide our customers peace of mind, enable faster response times to potential threats and help protect their data so as to reduce business risk," he added.

The company also announced it will be jointly bringing to market a wide range of cutting-edge security solutions that secure networks, endpoints, applications and the Cloud along with Cisco. According to the company, the partnership will allow Airtel to have access to advanced monitoring, analysis and investigation of malicious code to protect people and information.

Chuck Robbins, President and CEO, Cisco said that Airtel will now be able to help customers streamline operations with integrated threat and security management through Cisco's security portfolio. “Delivered as managed security services (MSS), these offerings will benefit Airtel's enterprise as well as small business customers, allowing customers to reduce their technology-capex investment and maximize efficiency,” he added.

Airtel also announced a partnership with Radware, through which the first global data scrubbing centre in India has been set up to ensure threats to data and information is attacked and eliminated at the source in the country.

