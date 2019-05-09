tech2 News Staff

After Airtel India recently slashed the prices of its 4G Hotspot dongle to Rs 999 from Rs 1,500, it has now devised a new bundle rental plan for the same.

As per Airtel's official website, you now have the option to get the 4G Hotspot dongle at Rs 399 per month, in which you also get 50 GB data every month, instead of paying Rs 999 for the standalone device and then purchasing a data plan on top of it.

Once you have consumed the 50 GB data in a month, the internet speed will drop to 80 kbps and as Airtel points out in its terms and conditions, the leftover data will rollover to the next month. However, you have to make sure you pay the Rs 399 rental every month in order to continue to avail the service.

Also, for anybody who is getting all sorts of sly ideas about this, Airtel says "in case the customer removes the SIM from the eligible device, the benefits will cease."

If at a time you are using the dongle in a region where Airtel 4G network is not available, the hotspot will switch to 3G.

Airtel also mentions that the device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and features a 1,500 mAh battery that can deliver up to 6 hours of battery life. You can connect laptops, smartphones, and tablets to the hotspot.

Interestingly though, Reliance Jio's hotspot device, JioFi, is able to connect to up to 31 devices simultaneously and has a 2,300 mAh battery.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

