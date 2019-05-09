Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Airtel 4G Hotspot dongle price slashed, now available with 50 GB data at Rs 399 a month

Here are the terms and conditions you need to know before you get the 4G Hotspot on rental basis.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 14:39:46 IST

After Airtel India recently slashed the prices of its 4G Hotspot dongle to Rs 999 from Rs 1,500, it has now devised a new bundle rental plan for the same.

As per Airtel's official website, you now have the option to get the 4G Hotspot dongle at Rs 399 per month, in which you also get 50 GB data every month, instead of paying Rs 999 for the standalone device and then purchasing a data plan on top of it.

Once you have consumed the 50 GB data in a month, the internet speed will drop to 80 kbps and as Airtel points out in its terms and conditions, the leftover data will rollover to the next month. However, you have to make sure you pay the Rs 399 rental every month in order to continue to avail the service.

Airtel 4G Hotspot dongle price slashed, now available with 50 GB data at Rs 399 a month

Airtel 4G Hotspot Dongle.

Also, for anybody who is getting all sorts of sly ideas about this, Airtel says "in case the customer removes the SIM from the eligible device, the benefits will cease."

If at a time you are using the dongle in a region where Airtel 4G network is not available, the hotspot will switch to 3G.

Airtel also mentions that the device can connect up to 10 devices at a time, and features a 1,500 mAh battery that can deliver up to 6 hours of battery life. You can connect laptops, smartphones, and tablets to the hotspot.

Interestingly though, Reliance Jio's hotspot device, JioFi, is able to connect to up to 31 devices simultaneously and has a 2,300 mAh battery.

Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout experts Kumble and Lara decode Rashid Khan, dissect Kohli and ABD's struggles


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Unboxing the MSI GT75 Titan 9SG

Deleted video

Deleted video

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: First Look of the Nest Hub Max smart display

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Google I/O 2019: Android's Live Caption mode in action

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

Gamer Girls of India Ep 1: Xyaa | Shagufta Iqbal | PUBG

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics


also see

Airtel

Airtel launches new 499, 749, 999 and 1,599 postpaid plans: Here what they now offer

May 06, 2019
Airtel launches new 499, 749, 999 and 1,599 postpaid plans: Here what they now offer
Telecom tribunal grants partial stay on Rs 8,300 cr DoT demand from Bharti Airtel for Tata Teleservices merger

NewsTracker

Telecom tribunal grants partial stay on Rs 8,300 cr DoT demand from Bharti Airtel for Tata Teleservices merger

May 03, 2019
Airtel re-launches its 'Thanks' program with three separate tiers and benefits

Airtel

Airtel re-launches its 'Thanks' program with three separate tiers and benefits

May 02, 2019
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit up 29% to Rs 107 cr on exceptional gains; Africa business helps offset loss in India

NewsTracker

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit up 29% to Rs 107 cr on exceptional gains; Africa business helps offset loss in India

May 07, 2019
TRAI may ask Bharti Airtel to furnish details of segmented offers in 'stipulated format', Vodafone Idea seeks more time

NewsTracker

TRAI may ask Bharti Airtel to furnish details of segmented offers in 'stipulated format', Vodafone Idea seeks more time

May 02, 2019
Bengaluru may face disruption in telecom services as local municipal body, industry spar over payments

NewsTracker

Bengaluru may face disruption in telecom services as local municipal body, industry spar over payments

Apr 29, 2019

science

Wonder material created by accident could revolutionise the world of electronics

Battery tech

Wonder material created by accident could revolutionise the world of electronics

May 09, 2019
Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

Algae

Algae-powered bioreactor on space station could be oxygen, food source for astronauts

May 09, 2019
Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

Conservation

Last Royal Bengal tigers native to the Sunderbans may not survive climate change

May 09, 2019
Indigenous and local communities are key players in preventing the sixth mass extinction

Biodiversity

Indigenous and local communities are key players in preventing the sixth mass extinction

May 08, 2019