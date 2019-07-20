Saturday, July 20, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Airbus mimics nature with 'Bird of Prey' concept plane

RAF FAIRFORD, England (Reuters) - Airbus on Friday unveiled a concept aircraft with splayed wingtips and a fanned tail inspired by the feathers of an eagle as it experiments with “biomimicry” technology that could eventually lead to quieter landings and less pollution. The European planemaker's UK subsidiary sought to capture the imagination of future engineers by showing off a model of the raptor-like airliner at a military air show in England. The propeller-driven aircraft would have individually controlled "feathers" on the wingtips to provide what Airbus calls "active flight control" used by an eagle or a falcon.

ReutersJul 20, 2019 02:08:41 IST

Airbus mimics nature with Bird of Prey concept plane

RAF FAIRFORD, England (Reuters) - Airbus on Friday unveiled a concept aircraft with splayed wingtips and a fanned tail inspired by the feathers of an eagle as it experiments with “biomimicry” technology that could eventually lead to quieter landings and less pollution.

The European planemaker's UK subsidiary sought to capture the imagination of future engineers by showing off a model of the raptor-like airliner at a military air show in England.

The propeller-driven aircraft would have individually controlled "feathers" on the wingtips to provide what Airbus calls "active flight control" used by an eagle or a falcon.

Also evident is the absence of a traditional vertical tail, relying instead on a split, wedge-shaped tail to reduce drag.

The regional aircraft would carry as many as 80 passengers up to 1,500 kilometres (930 miles) and burn 30% to 50% less fuel than today's equivalent planes, Airbus said.

Inaugurating the display to curious military chiefs and visitors to the Royal International Air Tattoo, Britain's Trade Secretary Liam Fox said it highlighted Britain's technical capability and its attractiveness as a place to invest.

Airbus said its concept plane would have a geodesic or curved fuselage in a throwback to the contours of the Wellington bomber designed by British aircraft designer Barnes Wallis.

That aircraft was built in Broughton in Wales from the 1930s to keep it beyond the range of German bombers.

Airbus now uses the same site to produce wings for over 800 jetliners a year. But it has warned the plant faces competition from European nations such as Germany, or others such as Korea, for future generations following Britain's decision to leave the European Union. Brexit supporters are sceptical Airbus would take such a step given Britain's experience with wingmaking.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Tom Brown)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

Newstracker

Refile: UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo deal

Jul 06, 2019
Refile: UK competition regulator puts brake on Amazon's Deliveroo deal
TIM to extend 5G services to 6 more Italian cities by year-end

Newstracker

TIM to extend 5G services to 6 more Italian cities by year-end

Jul 06, 2019
French lawmakers vote to target online hate speech in draft bill

Newstracker

French lawmakers vote to target online hate speech in draft bill

Jul 06, 2019
"Markets make mistakes": Why bonds may have overreacted on inflation

Newstracker

"Markets make mistakes": Why bonds may have overreacted on inflation

Jul 06, 2019
Brent oil rises on Iran tensions and OPEC, U.S. crude slips

Newstracker

Brent oil rises on Iran tensions and OPEC, U.S. crude slips

Jul 06, 2019
India considering relaxing foreign investment rules for several sectors

Newstracker

India considering relaxing foreign investment rules for several sectors

Jul 06, 2019

science

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Google Doodle

Apollo 11 Space Mission: Google Doodle celebrates 50 years since Apollo 11's journey to the Moon and back

Jul 19, 2019
Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Hysterectomies

Private doctors are pushing women in India to undergo dangerous hysterectomies they don't really need

Jul 18, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019