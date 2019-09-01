tech2 News Staff

Just last week, some foreign airlines like Singapore Airlines, that also operate from India, announced a ban on carrying a few models of the Apple MacBook Pro on-board due to an alleged battery fire risk. This ban implements American and European aviation rules that forbid carrying some MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017 in check-in or cabin luggage. At the time, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had said that it is examining the issue and may announce an official ban on the device if need be.

On 26 August, DGCA said that the laptop may cause security risk and should not be allowed on board. Now, in compliance to this advisory national carrier Air India on Saturday requested passengers not to carry "15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."

Issuing a public note on Twitter, Air India said, "In view of the advisory by DGCA regarding the transportation of affected lithium batteries by Air, we request our Passengers not to carry 15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between September 2015 - February 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage."

The DGCA had on 26 August asked passengers not to fly with older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which have been recalled by Apple, as they may pose a safety risk.

#FlyAI : In view of the advisory by DGCA regarding transportation of affected lithium batteries by Air, we request our Passengers not to carry 15-inch Apple Mac Book Pro (purchased between Sep 2015 – Feb 2017) as checked-in or hand baggage. pic.twitter.com/K0hCxlR43h — Air India (@airindiain) August 31, 2019

"Consequent upon the recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro laptops by Apple Inc. (sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017) due to fears that their batteries may overheat and pose a safety risk," the advisory stated.

Earlier on 20 June, Apple had announced a voluntary recall of the older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contained a battery that may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which has the power to regulate all civil aviation matters in the United States of America had banned all passengers from carrying the model on flights.

With inputs from ANI.

