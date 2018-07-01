Sunday, July 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 July, 2018 11:18 IST

AI Task Force submits report to govt on using Artificial Intelligence for military

The task force was constituted in February 2018 to study the strategic implications of AI in national security.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Task Force of the Ministry of Defence led by Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Saturday submitted its final report to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on using AI for military superiority.

"The task force handed over the final report to raksha mantri Nirmala Sitharaman to accept it and to implement its recommendations," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The task force was constituted in February 2018 to study the strategic implications of AI in national security perspective and in a global context. It is a multi-stakeholder group comprising members from government, services, academia, industry and start-ups.

nirmala sitharaman will be in Russia in April to finalise deal on S400

Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI

"AI has the potential to have transformative impact on national security. It is also seen that AI is essentially a dual use technology. While it can fuel technology driven economic growth, it also has potential to provide military superiority," the statement said.

The government wants to leverage the country's strong IT industry and huge talent pool of engineers. The ministry has initiated the process of preparing Indian defence forces in their use of AI and how these capabilities can be increasingly developed within the country.

The report, which studied the level of AI or machine learning (ML) development in India mainly in context of defence needs, suggested making India a significant power of AI in defence specifically in the area of aviation, naval, land systems, cyber, nuclear and biological warfare.

It made recommendations for policy and institutional interventions that are required to regulate and encourage a robust AI based technologies for defence sector in the country.

Considering that most AI work is happening in private sector, it made recommendations to work with start-ups and commercial industry in the field of use of AI for defence purposes, the release said.

As part of its deliberations, the Task Force had an intensive deliberations with all stakeholder representatives including officers from Army, Navy, Airforce, Coast Guard, representatives of all Defence PSUs, namely BEL, HAL, BEML, BDL, MIDHANI, MDL, GRSE, GSL and HSL and OFB.

The defence minister is the main promoter and patron of the AI Task Force.

tags


latest videos

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

also see

Prosthetic

This smart prosthetic ankle is as close as it gets to the real thing

Jun 27, 2018

Google Duplex

Google demos Duplex in new Assistant ad showing how it can get things done

Jun 27, 2018

Project Debater

IBM Watson's Project Debater is an AI program that can beat you in an argument

Jun 20, 2018

Watson AI

IBM Watson will study players' emotions at Wimbledon to compose highlight packages

Jun 27, 2018

Periodic Table

Artificial Intelligence programme recreates entire periodic table of elements

Jun 26, 2018

Face Recognition

Microsoft enhances face recognition tools to better identify skin tones, gender

Jun 27, 2018

science

Conservation

Great white shark spotted off Spain's coast for the first time in 30 years

Jul 01, 2018

Evolution

I'm a science student, I believe my ancestors were not apes: Satyapal Singh

Jul 01, 2018

Cancer research

Immunotherapy and the slow move towards less toxic tools to fight cancer

Jul 01, 2018

Hubble

NASA's Hubble Telescope detects massive cluster of 10 billion-years-old stars

Jul 01, 2018