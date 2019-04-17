Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - A Hong Kong artist has created an artificial intelligence (AI) robot which creates its own paintings.

Victor Wong took three years to build and programme the robot called A.I Gemini and teach it artistic techniques.

Randomness has been written into its algorithm, meaning Wong does not know what it will paint before it begins.

The project is called 'Far Side of the Moon'. The robot's AI was fed NASA 3D images of the moon and imagery taken by China's Chang'e-4 lunar rover. It captured images of the dark side of the moon in January.

A.I Gemini takes an average of 50 hours to create a blend of landscapes on traditional, fresh xuan paper made from bark and rice straw. The average price for a piece on sale in London is £10,000 ($13,000).

Wong designed the robot to use the ancient Chinese art of shuimo to create its paintings, using mainly black ink and water.

Wong said it felt good to display the work and have people praise it. Asked if work created by robot can be art, Wong added: "I think so, at this moment."

