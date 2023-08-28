AI Made for India, by India: Jio to lead India-centric solutions, promises access to everyone, everywhere

Jio Platforms is taking a proactive role in advancing India-specific AI models and solutions spanning various sectors. This move aims to extend the benefits of cutting-edge AI technology to Indian citizens, businesses, and the government, as highlighted by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of RIL, on Monday.

Ambani’s commitment to bring “AI to everyone, everywhere” underscores Jio’s ambition to drive AI’s growth, positioning it as the forefront of their strategy, much like the broadband connectivity promise made seven years ago.

Speaking at the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries, Ambani emphasized the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a transformative frontier for Jio’s expansion. The company is setting forth ambitious initiatives in this sphere, with a vision to establish up to 2,000 megawatts of AI-ready computing capacity. This capacity will be distributed across both cloud and edge locations, aligning with sustainable practices for a greener future.

“Withing the RIL Group, we are rapidly augmenting a talent pool and capabilities to swiftly assimilate the latest global innovations in AI especially the recent advances in generative artificial intelligence,” Mukesh Ambani said.

“Jio platforms want to lead the efforts towards the India-specific artificial intelligence models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefits of artificial intelligence to Indian citizens, businesses, and government alike,” the RIL chairman added.

In a world increasingly influenced by the global AI revolution, Ambani asserted that intelligent applications are on the cusp of redefining industries, economies, and daily life. He further stressed that India must harness the potential of AI to foster innovation, growth, and national prosperity in order to maintain its competitive edge on the global stage.

Recognizing India’s vast pool of talent and data, Ambani acknowledged that a strong digital infrastructure is essential to handle the computational demands of AI. He outlined plans to transition a significant portion of Jio’s energy consumption towards green energy sources over the next five years, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainability and cost-efficiency.

