Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

AI chatbots will transform the way people travel, with voice dominating searches

AI allows organisations to customise solutions for an individual, recognising the highly unique preferences each of us has.

Benjamin BoeschMay 02, 2019 18:01:12 IST

As digital technologies transform almost every aspect of our daily lives, as customers, our expectations regarding speed, convenience and customisation are constantly rising. We have grown used to entertaining, communicating and purchasing on mobile devices. To remain competitive, in the travel industry too, digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are being increasingly explored.

When developed well, AI-powered solutions in the travel services industry can provide a high level of customer value as they often leverage Natural Language Processing (NLP) engines to mimic human interactions with minimal error, high security and problem-solving capabilities.

It is not an exaggeration to say that AI has turned traditional business strategy on its head. What I mean by this is: most often, solutions were conceptualised at a demographic level, i.e. customised for a group of people in a similar age/interest level. But now, AI allows organisations to customise solutions for an individual, recognising the highly unique preferences each of us has.

AI chatbots will transform the way people travel, with voice dominating searches

Representational Image.

This transformation is steadily extending to government-to-citizen services as well, including the traditional visa processes space, defined by its very nature as having multiple layers of checks. For the visa processing industry and indeed the entire gamut of related travel services, the potential of AI use is enormous. Websites and mobile apps powered by AI can assist you at every step of filling up a visa application form or produce customised stay or flight options based on your past preferences, and help you navigate through foreign cities.

Today’s sophisticated chatbots have the ability to think two steps ahead – if you are trying to track your passport or visa, for instance, a chatbot can not only give you a status update but can also potentially provide information you did not ask for – such as, what are your pick -up or courier delivery options once the document is processed. Similarly, if you’re filling up a visa application form or a hotel booking form, and pause too long over a certain entry, a chatbot can automatically pop up and offer to assist you through the rest of the process.

The future is voice

Voice-activated searches, powered by AI and supported by natural language processing (NLP) engines, are becoming ubiquitous – most commonly found on many smartphones today. Voice assistants like Siri and Alexa have been trail-blazers, helping you to book an Uber or a flight, tell the time, or find a recipe, all with a simple voice command.

Simply put, NLP engines can recognise contemporary language usages, accents, colloquialisms, translations and tonality so that the responses provided by a voice assistant are highly nuanced and as close to human interaction as possible. A simple example is if you ask “How are you today?” or “What’s up?” or “What’s going on?”, a voice assistant’s response would be the same, along the lines of “I’m fine”, though the phrasing is different.

No wonder then that in 2016, Google reported that 20 percent of its mobile app queries in the US were voice searches. By 2020, estimates show that 50 percent of all searches across the internet will be voice-based – a sign of how fast the voice assistant market is growing. Travel-related companies are already making technology investments in such apps and other AI-powered features as end users come to depend more on such services.

AI is already driving revenue generation by helping companies make changes in their web interfaces such that the most useful services appear more prominent to the browser, keeping in mind his/her preferences based on past online activity.

For the modern traveller perennially short on time, these solutions allow you to experience the joy of travel from ‘inspiration’ to ‘execution’, using technology to keep convenience at your fingertips, literally.

The author is the head - Digital and eCommerce at VFS Global

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Cloud computing

Open and AI-powered multi-cloud strategy needed for an enterprise growth spurt

May 02, 2019
Open and AI-powered multi-cloud strategy needed for an enterprise growth spurt
Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Facebook

Facebook AI can turn your friends into playable characters of a game

Apr 20, 2019
Facebook's AI system couldn't identify Christchurch first-person livestream

Facebook

Facebook's AI system couldn't identify Christchurch first-person livestream

Apr 25, 2019
Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: AI has a huge role to play in fulfilling sustainable development goals

Apr 22, 2019
Exponential technologies such as AI, ML, Industry 4.0 critical for transforming businesses

Digital Transformation

Exponential technologies such as AI, ML, Industry 4.0 critical for transforming businesses

Apr 30, 2019
SC ruling on privacy first step in making India ready to adopt AI, says Meity official

Privacy

SC ruling on privacy first step in making India ready to adopt AI, says Meity official

May 02, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019