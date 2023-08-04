AI ‘Baba’: Artificial intelligence turns astrologer, Kundli GPT Vedic chatbot to ‘predict’ your future

Artificial Intelligence is causing a revolution in various aspects of our lives, making a significant impact across diverse fields. From aiding software engineers in coding to assisting students with assignments and even helping chefs with recipes, AI’s capabilities seem boundless. However, its influence extends further.

Generative AI has demonstrated its versatility by taking on roles traditionally performed by humans, including that of an astrologer. AI is now stepping into the shoes of an astrologer, offering people the opportunity to comprehend their horoscopes and gain glimpses into their future.

Kundli-GPT’s Vedic Chatbot

Raj Sutariya, an alumnus of NIT-Surat, has developed an innovative website called Kundli GPT, where users can experience the power of an AI-powered Vedic Astrologer Chatbot. The website provides personalized astrological readings and addresses user queries based on their Kundli, guiding individuals to seek deeper insights into their horoscopes and future.

According to the company, the AI-powered chatbot offers concise Kundli readings and identifies any negative influences present, while also suggesting appropriate remedies.

Moreover, it utilizes advanced AI technology to provide valuable insights into potential health concerns and financial guidance, all based on the individual’s planetary positions, ensuring accurate responses. Essentially, this AI chatbot functions just like a regular astrologer, delivering a brief Kundli reading.

The Kundli GPT AI chatbot boasts the capability to shed light on various aspects of life. For those curious about their career and professional path, the chatbot can offer insights into potential opportunities and challenges, as determined by the planetary positions in their Kundli. Similarly, for those seeking predictions about their marriage and family life, the chatbot can provide guidance on navigating potential obstacles and enhancing positive influences.

In essence, AI is proving to be a transformative force in the realm of astrology, with Kundli GPT leading the way in offering personalized astrological readings and predictions through its AI-powered chatbot platform.

An experimental tool, should not be considered professional advise

The company emphasizes that Kundli GPT is an experimental tool and should not be used for commercial purposes. Its information is intended solely for general information and not for any specific professional or financial decisions.

Regarding AI integration in other companies, numerous firms, including YouTube and LinkedIn, have announced the implementation of AI-powered assistance on their platforms. LinkedIn, for example, is reportedly testing Microsoft’s AI art generator to facilitate the drafting and sharing of posts within the platform.

Furthermore, Apple is also making strides in the AI field, with the development of its own artificial intelligence chatbot named “Apple GPT.” This move can be seen as a response to the existing AI offerings such as Google’s Bard, Microsoft’s Bing, and ChatGPT. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple has made AI a top priority in recent months due to the increasing competition in this area.