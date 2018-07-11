Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 July, 2018 11:45 IST

AI and VR driven devices need to be embraced to bridge healthcare gap: Survey

Indian healthcare professionals are open to the use of futuristic technology like AI and VR in healthcare.

India is facing an acute shortage of skilled healthcare professionals and hospital beds, and the situation can change if doctors embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven devices and wearables/apps at hospitals, a new report said on 10 July.

There are 29 skilled healthcare professionals for 10,000 people — way below the global average of 109 and the lowest score across all 16 countries surveyed, according to the first edition of India's Future Health Index (FHI) by Royal Philips, a global leader in healthcare technology.

People walk past the Philips headquarters in Barueri, on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce - RC1D52584060

People walk past the Philips headquarters in Barueri, Brazil. Image: Reuters

Another barrier is the low number of hospital beds 7 per 10,000 in India in comparison to 38 per 10,000 on average globally, the findings showed.

"While top hospitals and clinics in metro cities may boast of having cutting-edge technologies, semi-urban and rural areas are yet to fully leverage the potential of digital healthcare," the survey noted.

The Future Health Index (FHI) is a research-based platform that helps determine the readiness of countries to address global health challenges and build sustainable national health systems.

"The FHI study provides us with excellent insights about the awareness that healthcare practitioners and the population have about the role of technologies in aiding healthcare delivery. This readiness to adopt technology can be a key driver in delivering treatment to patients in tier II and III cities in India," said Rohit Sathe, President, Philips India Healthcare.

Despite a lower-than-average data analytics score, Indian healthcare professionals are open to the use of futuristic technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare.

"Two-thirds of healthcare professionals believe AI health tracker wearables/apps on smartphones would have the greatest impact on improving healthcare today," the findings showed.

Seven in 10 healthcare professionals are knowledgeable about connected care technologies, with one-in-seven saying he/she is extremely knowledgeable.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Duplex

Google confirms that it is not testing Duplex with any enterprise clients

Jul 06, 2018

Watson AI

IBM Watson will study players' emotions at Wimbledon to compose highlight packages

Jun 27, 2018

Face Recognition

Microsoft enhances face recognition tools to better identify skin tones, gender

Jun 27, 2018

IBM

IBM is set to provide Hindi translation service using its AI platform Watson

Jul 09, 2018

OpenAI Five

Elon Musk's OpenAI Five bots are taking on pro teams at Dota 2 world championship

Jun 27, 2018

Defence

AI Task Force submits report to govt on using Artificial Intelligence for military

Jul 01, 2018

science

Limestone

Kentucky limestone will be used for a new 21-acre oyster reef off Texas

Jul 11, 2018

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018