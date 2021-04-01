FP Trending

The world observes International Fact-Checking Day on 2 April. Ahead of the International Fact Checking Day 2021, Google has shared a list of instructions that can come in handy while trying to determine whether online content is genuine or fake. Google said that it has shared a few tips and features to spot misinformation online. Here are the ways you can determine the authenticity of content online:

Using Google Maps or Earth

Users of Google Earth or Maps can verify if an image has been taken at the location as claimed. Google Maps can make users understand if roads and locations are authentic while Google Earth helps in determining how a place looks in reality.

Searching Google for Image

If an image is reverse searched by the users using ‘Search Google for Image’ then they can check the context with which it has been used previously. Users can right-click on the image and search it on Google.

Fact-check explorer

Google users can also consult fact-checkers around the world to see if they have written about a certain image, claim, or content. Using the Fact-check explorer feature, users can search the topic that they are investigating.

News coverage

Searching a topic on Google and selecting the ‘News’ option can also be another way to spot misinformation. All the news stories related to that particular subject will be displayed in the section. Users can also visit news.google.com in order to search only news stories.