tech2 News Staff

Prior to the IPL season, Jio has announced five prepaid plans that will give users access to a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar, daily data and more. The IPL matches will be available live on the content streaming platform.

The Rs 401 prepaid plan will offer 3 GB daily data, unlimited voice calls and one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It comes with a validity of 28 days. With a validity of 56 days, the Rs 598 plan gives 2 GB data per day with unlimited voice calls and one year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription.

The Rs 777 gives 1.5 GB daily data with unlimited voice calls and a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. It comes with a validity of 84 days. Lastly, the Rs 2,599 prepaid plan comes with a one-year Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. It also offers 2 GB daily data and unlimited calls for 365 days.

In addition to these, Jio has also announced an add-on data plan priced at Rs 499. This plan gives 1.5 GB data per day and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It is valid for 56 days.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost