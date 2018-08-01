Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
01 August, 2018

Ahead of Galaxy Note 9 launch, Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S4 and Tab A

The two Galaxy Tab devices were launched in New York ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch.

Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung today launched the Galaxy Tab S4 along with an affordable Galaxy Tab A to compete with Apple's iPads.

The two devices were launched in New York ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 launch which is slated for 8 August in New York.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

First is the much anticipated Galaxy Tab S4 which was launched along with the S Pen. The Android-powered device packs 4 GB of RAM with two storage variants at 64 GB and 256 GB. The storage is expandable up to 400 GB using a microSD card.

According to a report by The Verge, the 64 GB storage variant is priced at $650 and the 256 GB storage variant will retail for $750.

It sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 16:10 screen ratio and sports thin bezels. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4.

The outstanding feature of this tab is the DeX technology which allows the tablet to switch from Android interface to a desktop-like experience. This technology is also available in the Galaxy S9/S9 Plus and S8/S8 Plus.

Meanwhile, in terms of the camera, the device features a 13 MP autofocus primary camera with an 8 MP front-facing camera. All of the above is powered by a massive 7,300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Along with the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

It sports a 10.5-inch WUXGA display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC.

The Android-powered device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32 GB internal storage. It is expandable up to 400 GB using a microSD card.

Camera-wise, the device has an 8 MP autofocus primary camera with 5 MP front-facing camera. Similar to its elder sibling the A2 also packs a 7,300 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

The Galaxy Tab S4 and the Galaxy Tab A run Android 8.1.

DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics said,“At Samsung, we believe tablets play an increasingly important role in making lives easier and improving the mobile experience for everyone,” He further added, “With the Galaxy Tab S4, we’re introducing a premium tablet, equipped with Samsung DeX that helps consumers perform their absolute best wherever they go. We look forward to providing our customers with a sense of leisure and comfort knowing that this new addition to our ecosystem of connected devices is also packed with features to help them stay entertained.”

