After Xiaomi, Motorola teases its own long-distance wireless charging technology

Motorola teaser video reveals that with the new tech, multiple devices or smartphones can be charged at once.


FP TrendingFeb 02, 2021 17:22:57 IST

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned tech giant, is working on its new over-the-air charging technology that was recently showcased by Xiaomi as well. Chen Jin, Lenovo China’s General Manager took it to the Chinese social networking site Weibo, wherein he posted a 48-second video that showcased how the company's new over-the-air charging technology works.  The video really doesn't reveal much but shows how the new wireless technology can charge multiple devices or smartphones at once. The video shows two Motorola Edge smartphones, wherein one is placed at a distance of 100 cm and the other kept at 80 cm distance.

After Xiaomi, Motorola teases its own long-distance wireless charging technology

Moto G 5G. Image: Tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

However, the video shows the charging stops when the charging dock detects a human hand, in front. Other than the teaser video, there is not much revealed about the new over-the-air charging technology by the company.

Motorola wireless charging teaser. Image: Weibo

Motorola wireless charging teaser. Image: Weibo

Xiaomi too had unveiled its over-the-air charging technology earlier this week called the Mi Air Charger. Xiaomi thankfully revealed a lot more on the Mi Air Charger, compared to Motorola that offers 5W of remote power for over-the-air charging. The Mi Air Charger would support multiple device charging and is likely to soon work with other smart devices like wearables, smart speakers, smartwatches, and more. Unlike the Motorola over-the-air charging technology, Xiaomi could charge efficiently even while there were physical obstacles.

There is no clarity as to when Motorola or Xiaomi would launch this technology for consumers to use commercially.

Motorola had recently unveiled the Motorola Edge S smartphone that sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes powered by Qualcomm’s new 870 processor in China and includes a camera setup of 64 MP main sensor, 16 MP ultrawide sensor, 2 MP depth sensor, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. On the front would a dual camera setup of a 16-megapixels sensor and an 8-megapixels lens.

