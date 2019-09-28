Saturday, September 28, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

By Tim McLaughlin BOSTON (Reuters) - Companies making their debut on the U.S. stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year. The surprise postponement of the WeWork IPO has underscored how confidence is eroding in the market both for companies looking to raise capital and investors.


ReutersSep 28, 2019 00:16:09 IST

After WeWork debacle, IPO market slams brakes on unprofitable companies

By Tim McLaughlin

BOSTON (Reuters) - Companies making their debut on the U.S. stock market are getting a rough welcome, especially if they are losing money, casting a shadow over the calendar for initial public offerings for the rest of the year.

The surprise postponement of the WeWork IPO has underscored how confidence is eroding in the market both for companies looking to raise capital and investors.

A more discerning market for initial public offerings continued to punish Peloton Interactive Inc on Friday, a day after it began trading, as shares of the fitness startup fell 4% to $24.74. The company is now trading 15% below its Wednesday IPO price.

In the past, public market investors have typically expected companies to become profitable within 18 months or so of an IPO. This timeline has been relaxed with money managers eager to add businesses with fast-growing revenue to their portfolios.

Recent deals, however, suggest an uncertain economic outlook is pushing investors to be more selective about the loss-making companies they are willing to back.

Peloton reported rapid top-line growth of 110% during the fiscal year that ended June 30. But the company also showed negative operating leverage, with operating expenses surging 147% over the prior year.

Loss-making teeth-alignment company SmileDirectClub earlier this month became the first U.S. IPO in three years to price above its target range and close down on its first trading day, according to research firm Renaissance Capital.

The average IPO return in 2019 is now about 9%, down from more than 30% at the end of June and more than 18% about two weeks ago.

In the United States, much of the attention in the third quarter has focused on a deal that failed to come to fruition - the planned IPO of WeWork parent We Company.

    Having aimed to launch its IPO earlier in September, the company postponed plans to list until later in 2019, before replacing its chief executive officer and saying it was reviewing its timetable to go public.

Endeavor Group Holdings, an entertainment and talent agency company backed by Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel with a track record of losses, made a last-minute decision to abandon its IPO due to the tough market conditions. Taking a lesson from the struggles earlier in 2019 of ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft Inc, which have no stated timetable for becoming profitable, investors have started to push back on companies with a history of steep losses.

"It will be a dialogue among bankers and boards and senior management teams where they say, 'these were isolated and not comparable,' or say 'we have a sentiment shift and we need to be more conservative and use a different strategy,'" said David Ethridge, U.S. IPO services leader at audit firm PwC. The market was more receptive to lesser-known names such as cyber security company Ping Identity and cloud monitoring company Datadog Inc. Both companies have reported more modest losses and rely on selling to companies rather than to consumers.

(Reporting By Joshua Franklin and Lance Tupper in New York; Writing by Tim McLaughlin in Boston.; Editing by Alden Bentley and Bill Berkrot)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Factbox: Inside Saudi Aramco's oil operations

Sep 15, 2019
Factbox: Inside Saudi Aramco's oil operations
Corrected: U.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes

Newstracker

Corrected: U.S. House panel wants Boeing CEO to allow employee interviews on 737 MAX crashes

Sep 15, 2019
IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Newstracker

IEA says oil markets 'well supplied' after attack in Saudi Arabia

Sep 15, 2019
Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

Newstracker

Italy's economy minister urges caution over privatisations

Sep 15, 2019
EU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules

Newstracker

EU finance ministers back push for simpler fiscal rules

Sep 15, 2019
In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact

Newstracker

In push for race and religion, Malaysian opposition formalises pact

Sep 15, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019