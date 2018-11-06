On 30 October, along with upgrading some of its Mac and iPad hardware at an event in New York, Apple also released the iOS 12.1 and watchOS 5.1 software updates. Unfortunately, the watch operating system update was a complete mess, especially for the users of the latest Apple Watch Series 4.

Hours after the new update was released, Watch 4 users across the world started to complain about the watchOS 5.1 bricking their smartwatch. When the update was installed, the watch was left unusable with it frozen with an Apple logo on it. Switching the watch on and off didn’t solve anything either. Consequently, Apple had to suspend the release of the update.

Now, a week later, Apple has rolled out the watchOS 5.1.1, which fixes the last update’s issues.

Additionally, the latest watchOS update includes more than 70 new emoji released with iOS 12.1, new full-screen color watchfaces, and support for group FaceTime audio for up to 32 people.

The update also includes bug fixes for the Walkie-Talkie app and an additional issue where some Activity rewards were not displayed.