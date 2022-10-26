Wednesday, October 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After Google’s Fine, CCI to now speed up its investigation into Apple's anti-competitive behaviour

Apple is facing similar charges as Google, of forcing app developers and studios to use Apple's in-house billing system and of charging 30 per cent for the distribution of paid apps and other digital services.


Mehul Reuben DasOct 26, 2022 15:53:56 IST

The Competition Commission of India imposed two fines on Google totalling Rs 2,274 crore over the tech company’s anti-competitive behaviour. Now, the CCI has decided that it will be speeding up its investigations into Apple’s anti-competitive behaviour, and will finalise its investigation into Apple Inc., by the end of January 2023.

After Google’s Fine, CCI to now speed up its investigation into Apple's anti-competitive behaviour

Apple is facing similar charges as Google, of forcing app developers and studios to use Apple’s in-house billing system and of charging 30 per cent for the distribution of paid apps and other digital services. Image Credit: AFP

The allegations against Google were twofold. The first penalty of Rs 1,338 crore was imposed on Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and forcing OEM device manufacturers to provide Google’s own apps over the apps from their competitors as the default, preinstalled options. 

The second penalty, amounting to Rs 936 crore was imposed for making access to the Play Store for app developers dependent on mandatory usage of GPBS (Google Play’s Billing System) for paid apps and in-app purchases.

The second infraction that Google was found guilty of, forcing app developers and studios to use Google’s billing system for paid apps and in-app purchases is similar to what the anti-trust allegations have been levelled against Apple in India. 

Apple is actually facing a similar case in the European Union as well, where regulators Started an investigation into Apple’s imposition of an in-app fee of 30 per cent for the distribution of paid digital content and other restrictions.

The case in India was filed by a non-profit group called Together We Fight Society, which is based in Rajasthan. They argue that Apple’s fee of up to 30 per cent hurts competition by raising costs for app developers and customers, while also acting as a barrier to market entry for smaller developers.

Given the manner in which Google’s case proceeded and the reasons for which they were fined, it looks like Apple will be dealt with a similar blow. If such a scenario indeed rises, it will be interesting to see how Apple proceeds in such a case. Apple faces a possible hefty fine and may have to open its mobile payment system to competitors. Alternatively, they may be forced to change the manner in which they process payments for apps and in-app purchases in India.

So far, we know that the CCI’s comments on Apple show that it follows the argument that Google has been making, saying that Apple has a much larger market share globally according to revenue-based market share than Google’s Play. If this becomes a factor during the final stages of the investigation, chances are, Apple will be hit with a much larger fine.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ConnectTheDots

Explained: Why CCI has slapped Google with another massive fine

Oct 25, 2022
Explained: Why CCI has slapped Google with another massive fine
Why India has ordered yet another probe against Google

ConnectTheDots

Why India has ordered yet another probe against Google

Oct 13, 2022
Indian competition regulator slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google for 'abusing dominant position in markets'

Indian competition regulator slaps Rs 1,337.76 crore fine on Google for 'abusing dominant position in markets'

Oct 20, 2022
Indian competition regulator fines Google Rs 936 crore for 'abusing dominant market position', 2nd penalty in a week

Indian competition regulator fines Google Rs 936 crore for 'abusing dominant market position', 2nd penalty in a week

Oct 25, 2022
Explained: Why MakeMyTrip, OYO have been slapped with a Rs 392 crore fine

ConnectTheDots

Explained: Why MakeMyTrip, OYO have been slapped with a Rs 392 crore fine

Oct 21, 2022
Here’s how a 12 YO girl was able to detect rare cancer early on because of her Apple Watch

Apple

Here’s how a 12 YO girl was able to detect rare cancer early on because of her Apple Watch

Oct 24, 2022

science

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022
For the first time, a black hole was caught

Black holes

For the first time, a black hole was caught "burping out" remnants of a star it devoured

Oct 14, 2022
NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022