Friday, February 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

After Google, Facebook says it will invest $1 billion to support news industry over the next 3 years

Facebook says it has invested $600 million in the news industry since 2018.


tech2 News StaffFeb 26, 2021 09:24:44 IST

Facebook, following in Google’s footsteps, says it plans to invest $1 billion to support the news industry over the next three years. The social networking giant, which has been tussling with Australia over a law that would make social platforms pay news organisations, said it has invested $600 million since 2018 in news. Google said in October that it would pay publishers $1 billion over the next three years. News companies want Google and Facebook to pay for the news that appears on their platforms. Governments in Europe and Australia are increasingly sympathetic to this point of view.

Facebook also announced on Friday that it signed preliminary agreements with three Australian publishers, a day after the Parliament passed a law that would make the digital giants pay for news. Facebook said letters of intent had been signed with independent news organisations Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media.

After Google, Facebook says it will invest <img class=

Facebook says it has invested USD 600 million since 2018 in news. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Facebook and Google companies suck up the majority of US digital advertising dollars, which among other problems has hurt publishers. Earlier this week, Facebook also said it would lift a ban on news links in Australian after the government agreed to tweak proposed legislation that would help publishers negotiate payments with Facebook and Google.

Facebook was criticised for its ban, which also temporarily cut access to government pandemic, public health and emergency services on the social networking site.

Facebook had said that the changes allow it to choose which publishers it will support and indicated that it will now start striking such deals in Australia.

Google had already been signing content licensing deals with Australian media companies, and says that it has arrangements with more than 50 publishers in the country and more than 500 globally.

With inputs from Press Trust of India

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Australia Media law

Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law

Feb 18, 2021
Facebook and Google sharply diverge in response to Australia's new media law
Father of the Web Timothy Berners-Lee says Australian's media law may render the Internet unworkable

Australia media laws

Father of the Web Timothy Berners-Lee says Australian's media law may render the Internet unworkable

Feb 19, 2021
This week’s changes are a win for Facebook, Google and the Australian government — but what was lost along the way?

Australia media laws

This week’s changes are a win for Facebook, Google and the Australian government — but what was lost along the way?

Feb 24, 2021
Facebook signs preliminary agreements with three Australian news publishers after new media law comes into effect

Australia media law

Facebook signs preliminary agreements with three Australian news publishers after new media law comes into effect

Feb 26, 2021
Facebook to lift ban on Australians viewing and sharing news on its platform

Facebook

Facebook to lift ban on Australians viewing and sharing news on its platform

Feb 24, 2021
Australian PM Scott Morrison apologises to ex-staffer alleging rape at work, announces inquiry

NewsTracker

Australian PM Scott Morrison apologises to ex-staffer alleging rape at work, announces inquiry

Feb 16, 2021

science

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Jupiter Impact

Scientists catch precise moments of impact as meteoroid explodes in Jupiter's atmosphere

Feb 25, 2021
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Stellar Debris

Elusive neutron star remnants of famous Supernova 1987A finally found, scientists claim

Feb 24, 2021
'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

COVID-19 Vaccination

'COVID zero’ a fantasy, acceptable risk a more realistic goal from vaccination efforts: experts

Feb 24, 2021